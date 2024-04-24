Nginx 1.26 Released with Experimental HTTP/3 Support

Nginx 1.26 web server debuts with HTTP/3 experimental support, per-server HTTP/2, advanced stream modules, and more.
Nginx 1.26 Released with Experimental HTTP/3 Support

As the most popular web server, Nginx’s latest update, version 1.26, introduces a host of improvements and new features that promise to enhance the functionality and security of web servers globally. Here they are.

Experimental HTTP/3 Support

Nginx now includes experimental support for HTTP/3, the next iteration of the HTTP protocol, known for its efficiency in handling connections more reliably and faster than its predecessors.

This update is particularly crucial as it addresses several bugs in the earlier implementations and adds new security measures to prevent issues like segmentation faults during specially crafted QUIC sessions.

Enhanced HTTP/2 Configuration

With an eye on flexibility, Nginx 1.26 allows HTTP/2 to be enabled on a per-server basis, moving away from a one-size-fits-all approach. This change allows users to optimize individual servers’ performance and security settings depending on their needs.

Notably, server push support for HTTP/2 has been removed to streamline the protocol’s functionality.

Virtual Servers in Stream Module

The introduction of virtual servers in the stream module marks a notable improvement. They allow for more granular traffic management and more efficient resource utilization.

This feature is complemented by the ngx_stream_pass_module, which enhances the capability of passing stream connections directly to listen sockets, thereby boosting handling efficiency and reducing latency.

Connection and Stream Handling Enhancements

Further enriching the server’s capabilities, the new version offers several parameters in the “listen” directive of the stream module, including “deferred,” “accept_filter,” and “setfib.” These additions give administrators more control over incoming connections, optimizing throughput and allocating resources.

Bug Fixes and Security Enhancements

Nginx 1.26 also addresses a range of bugs, including issues with QUIC’s 0-RTT connections, socket descriptor errors, and memory leaks during reconfiguration processes. Security has been bolstered with fixes to prevent crashes and data leaks, particularly when handling HTTP/3 connections.

For an in-depth overview of all changes, refer to the full changelog.

Bobby Borisov

Bobby Borisov

Bobby, an editor-in-chief at Linuxiac, is a Linux professional with over 20 years of experience. With a strong focus on Linux and open-source software, he has worked as a Senior Linux System Administrator, Software Developer, and DevOps Engineer for small and large multinational companies.

Linux News You'll Love!

Craving the latest in Linux? Get your weekly fix with our newsletter. It's everything Linux, straight to your inbox! It's fun, it's free, and it's full of insights!

Think You're an Ubuntu Expert? Let's Find Out!

Put your knowledge to the test in our lightning-fast Ubuntu quiz!
Ten questions to challenge yourself to see if you're a Linux legend or just a penguin in the making.

1 / 10

Ubuntu is an ancient African word that means:

2 / 10

Who is the Ubuntu's founder?

3 / 10

What year was the first official Ubuntu release?

4 / 10

What does the Ubuntu logo symbolize?

5 / 10

What package format does Ubuntu use for installing software?

6 / 10

When are Ubuntu's LTS versions released?

7 / 10

What is Unity?

8 / 10

What are Ubuntu versions named after?

9 / 10

What's Ubuntu Core?

10 / 10

Which Ubuntu version is Snap introduced?

The average score is 68%

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *