AssaultCube 1.3 Free Multiplayer Shooter is Finally Here

AssaultCube hasn’t seen a new release since 2013, but now it’s back with AssaultCube 1.3 Lockdown Edition to the delight of all Linux fans.

AssaultCube is a name which probably plenty of Linux users know but haven’t heard anything of in a long time. For those of you unaware, it’s a free multiplayer first-person shooter game, based on the CUBE engine. The game is available free of charge to download for Microsoft Windows, Linux and macOS.

Although the main focus of AssaultCube is multiplayer online gaming, a single player mode consists of computer-controlled bots. The game has a ton of fan made maps, and the game comes with like 45.

AssaultCube is a bit faster than most shooters like it. The limited graphics have been designed in such a way that you could even play multiplayer AssaultCube on a 56 Kbps connection, so on a broadband connection, you won’t experience any lags at all.

The game contains many multiplayer game modes, including: Deathmatch, Survivor, Capture the Flag, Hunt the Flag, Keep the Flag, Pistol Frenzy, Last Swiss Standing & One-Shot One-Kill (plus team versions of these modes). In addition, it has a built in, in-game map editor to help players create their own maps.

This spring during the COVID-19 pandemic a group consisting of former contributors decided to go for a temporary comeback and to resume work on the game. As a result, AssaultCube 1.3 Lockdown Edition is now generally available to all shooters fans!

What’s New in AssaultCube 1.3 Free Multiplayer Shooter

Some of the bigger changes include:

8 new maps, 15 new textures, 2 new map models, and high resolution player skins.

Added option to persistent spectating concrete player in multiplayer.

Prevent players from gaining advantage with specate modes 5 & 6.

Added option to turn off flag score hud transparency as well a transparency options for console and votes.

Added command line history and keybind to scroll the output console by mousewheel.

Improved handling the system mouse and keyboard shortcuts.

Fixed crash on Linux due to buggy graphics driver.

Support for dynamically cheangeable server parameters.

Now server can keep track of submitted maps.

For more information about all changes in the new version, you can refer to the AssaultCube 1.3 Release Notes or visit the project’s website.

How to Play AssaultCube on Linux

Playing AssaultCube 1.3 Lockdown Edition on your Linux PC is a simple task. Go to the downloads page on the project website and click on the Linux icon.

Once downloaded, create a directory which will contain the game files and extract the files in it:

mkdir AssaultCube tar -xf AssaultCube_v1.3.0.0_LockdownEdition.tar.bz2 -C AssaultCube

Finally run the game and enjoy playing with your friends!