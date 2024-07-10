DXVK 2.4 Released with D3D8 Support, Enhanced Native WSI, and More

DXVK 2.4, a Vulkan-based translation layer for Direct3D 8/9/10/11, brings D3D8 support via D8VK, multiple WSI backends, and more.
The latest version of DXVK, 2.4, has just been released, enhancing this popular Vulkan-based translation layer for Direct3D 9, 10, 11, and now Direct3D 8 applications running on Linux via Wine. Here’s what’s new.

Key Updates in DXVK 2.4

Integration of D3D8 Support: In an exciting development for retro gaming enthusiasts, DXVK now includes D8VK, which incorporates support for the older Direct3D 8 (D3D8) API. This integration is executed predominantly through the existing D3D9 implementation, expanding the compatibility of older games with modern systems.

Native Window System Integration (WSI) Changes: The update enhances dxvk-native, which now supports multiple window system backends, as the applications can dynamically select these backends at runtime. Additionally, DXVK 2.4 ensures proper Application Binary Interface versioning for native libraries, enhancing compatibility and stability.

Refresh Rate Emulation: A common issue in environments like Proton, where the display mode cannot be altered, is the mismatch between the game’s required and the actual display refresh rate. To address this, DXVK now includes an automatic engagement of the frame rate limiter in full-screen mode with vertical synchronization enabled.

This ensures that if a game exceeds the refresh rate, it is capped to match the display’s capabilities. This feature is crucial for maintaining gameplay smoothness and system stability.

Bug Fixes and Game-specific Improvements: DXVK 2.4 also addresses many specific issues across various games. Fixes range from texture processing in D3D9 to flickering issues in games like Guild Wars 2, Prototype, Star Citizen, Ghostbusters Remastered, and others.

Notably, adjustments have been made to better handle games on AMD hardware, where certain features previously caused crashes or rendering problems.

Enhanced Memory and Resource Management: Memory usage has been optimized through improved descriptor pool management and potential use of VK_NV_descriptor_pool_overallocation, where supported. This is particularly beneficial for games that render scenes without presenting them, helping in resource-constrained environments.

For more information on all changes in DXVK 2.4, visit the changelog.

