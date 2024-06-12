Proton 9.0-2 Enhances Performance and Stability Across Dozens of Games

New fixes and controller support in Valve's Proton 9.0-2 boost performance for Alpha League, Black Desert Online, Fallout 4, and more.

Valve has just announced an update to Proton, its open-source compatibility layer that allows Windows games to run on Linux systems. The latest version, Proton 9.0-2, includes numerous enhancements and expansions that promise to deliver an even better gaming experience for all Linux gamers.

The update marks a significant leap forward, making previously exclusive titles like Black Desert Online and SimCity 3000 Unlimited playable. Notably, this release has also added Helldivers 2 and Warlords Battlecry III to its roster of supported games, previously only playable with Proton Experimental.

Controller support has been a focal point in this update. Games such as Fallout 3, Skyrim, and the Tomb Raider series have seen enhancements in controller usability through the integration of Xalia for launcher support. This is a step forward for gamers who prefer gamepads over traditional keyboard and mouse setups.

Additionally, the update has tackled issues with high core count CPUs by limiting the number of cores seen by certain games, making titles like Call of Juarez: Gunslinger and Command & Conquer playable on more powerful systems without compatibility issues.

Several critical fixes have also been implemented to enhance the gaming experience:

Resolved crash issues in Ghost of Tsushima and Horizon Forbidden West related to outdated drivers on Nvidia GPUs.

Addressed launch crashes and gameplay issues in The Finals and Apex Legends following recent updates to these games.

Enhanced support for various languages and special characters, ensuring better accessibility and user experience across global markets.

Improved performance and stability in games like We Love Katamari REROLL+ Royal Reverie and various technical fixes for platforms like Steam Deck.

Furthermore, Proton 9.0-2 has updated its underlying technologies, such as DXVK and vkd3d-proton, enhancing DirectX compatibility and performance, which are crucial for running modern games smoothly.

Check out the changelog for more details and the complete list of novelties in Proton 9.0-2. Happy gaming!