The Alliance for Open Media, the organization behind the AV1 video codec, has announced IAMF 2.0 (Immersive Audio Model and Formats), a major update to its open, royalty-free immersive audio standard, positioned as an alternative to proprietary technologies such as Dolby Atmos.

The biggest change in IAMF 2.0 is the introduction of object-based audio, complementing the previously supported channel-based and scene-based audio representations.

Rather than assigning sounds to fixed speaker channels, object-based audio lets individual sound elements carry spatial location metadata. This gives content creators greater control over sound placement in three-dimensional space and allows audio playback systems to adapt audio to different listening environments.

The new specification also provides additional profiles and support for more sophisticated speaker configurations, accommodating advanced home theater and professional audio setups.

Importantly, IAMF is not an audio codec itself but a container specification that remains independent of the underlying audio encoding technology. Version 2.0 supports four audio codecs: Opus, AAC-LC, FLAC, and LPCM.

Another important development is integrating with AOMedia’s Open Audio Renderer 1.0, released in July 2026. IAMF defines how immersive audio is structured and delivered. OAR converts it into audio signals suitable for the listener’s equipment, whether headphones, soundbars, or multi-speaker systems.

IAMF 2.0 formally adopts OAR as its first specified rendering algorithm. The renderer supports all three audio representation models and is available as an open-source implementation on GitHub.

On the development side, AOMedia has updated its libiamf reference implementation and introduced tools for generating IAMF streams from Audio Definition Model-compatible source files.

The combination of an open specification and open-source rendering software provides developers with a foundation for implementing immersive audio without relying on proprietary formats, with possible applications in multimedia players, streaming systems, gaming, broadcasting, and virtual reality.

For more information, see the official announcement. The complete IAMF 2.0 technical specification is also publicly available.