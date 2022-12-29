Zephix 6 Portable Linux OS Released Based on Debian 11.6

Zephix 6 is now available for download for all portable OS enthusiasts, coming with improved boot operations in its new version.

Zephix is a USB-ready portable Linux OS based on Debian’s stable branch that can be easily installed and run from a USB drive. This allows you to take the operating system wherever you go and use it on any computer with a USB port.

You’ll find Zephix very useful if you need to use multiple computers or want to have a portable and secure operating system for use on the go. Furthermore, when running from USB, you can make additional changes and then save them back to the USB device as a module. As a result, they will be available after a system reboot.

Recently, a brand-new release of Zephix 6 has been announced, so let’s see what’s new.

Zephix 6 Highlights

Zephix 6

Coming with the LXQt lightweight desktop environment, Zephix 6 includes a completely updated package list based on the most recent version of the Debian 11 “Bullseye” series, Debian 11.6. Moreover, the uEFI issue of not booting on particular computers and the newest VirtualBox has been resolved.

Another significant change is that the boot mechanism has been optimized. What exactly does this mean? To boot Zephix entirely in memory, 1.5 GB RAM is now required for core, firmware, and desktop modules, or only 512 MB RAM for core modules only.

The module creation and manipulation scripts have also been improved to make it easier to create new modules without having to restart ISO after each module is built and minimize the size of each module accordingly.

In addition, a new boot option called “Maintenance” mode has been included. After entering the root password, Zephix 6 will boot into single-user mode, where the user can make adjustments before continuing to boot the system.

Finally, Zephix 6 is a pretty spartan Linux distro. Aside from the basics, the distro ships with almost nothing else preinstalled. At the same time, the availability of a multimedia player such as MPV is puzzling, given that far more essential applications such as an office suite and, especially, a web browser are not included and must be installed additionally by the user.

You can refer to the changelog for detailed information about all changes in Zephix 6 or download it from SourceForge.