Slax Linux 15.0.1 and 11.6: Experience the Power of Simplicity

Slax 15.0.1, based on Slackware 15.0, and Slax 11.6, based on Debian 11.6, are now available for download with an updated package base.

Using Fluxbox window manager, Slax is a minimalist, modular, and portable Linux distribution. It is designed to run from a USB stick or other removable media, making it easy to carry around and use on any computer. In addition, the distro has a small footprint and is customizable, allowing users to add or remove modules as needed to create a customized operating system.

If you run Slax from a read-only media, such as a CD/DVD, it only saves system modifications in memory, which you lose when rebooting. However, if you start Slax from writable media, such as a USB drive, any changes to the operating system are preserved and restored the next time you boot.

Yesterday, the distribution’s primary developer, Tomas Matejicek, announced the release of two new Slax versions. So let’s have a look at what’s new.

Slax 15.0.1 & 11.6 Highlights

The appearance of two new releases with such a big difference in versions may need clarification at first glance to those who do not closely follow the development of the distribution, so we hasten to explain.

Slack Linux offers editions closely following the major releases of two different Linux distributions, Slackware and Debian. For example, Slax 15.0.1 is based on the Slackware 15.0 release and is powered by the Linux kernel 6.0.12.

Slax 15.0.1

At the same time, Slax 11.6 is based on Debian’s most recent stable version, 11.6, but, unlike it, is also powered by the Linux kernel 6.0.12, as with its Slackware-based release.

Slax 11.6

There isn’t much to say about the novelties in these two releases, except that the package base is aligned with the current one of the distributions from which each originates. This ensures users access to the most up-to-date software and tools, enhancing their Slax experience.

Slax supports several file systems, including NTFS, FAT, EXT4, and Btrfs. On top of that, the Slax 15.0.1 and 11.6 releases also add DynFileFS, a dynamic-sized-file filesystem, the other significant new feature.

When you run Slax from a USB device, all changes you make to the system are saved to a particular file on the USB disk, allowing you to use Slax on the go. Previously, this feature was limited to a total size of 4 GB. But with the added support for DynFileFS, you can now store up to 16 GB of data, improving performance and capabilities significantly.

You can refer to the official announcement for detailed information about all changes.

Those interested can download Slax 15.0.1 ISO (255 MB) and Slax 11.6 ISO (291 MB) installation images from the project’s website. Both versions support 32-bit and 64-bit processor architectures.