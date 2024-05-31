Wine 9.10 Launches with Enhanced DPI Awareness

Wine 9.10 debuts with vkd3d 1.12, better DPI support, and C++ RTTI on ARM. Here's more on that!

Two weeks after its previous 9.9 release, the Wine Project, renowned for enabling Linux and macOS users to run Windows applications, announced the release of the brand-new Wine 9.10.

Wine 9.10 Key Updates

Wine 9.10 includes several key updates that improve functionality and user experience. Notably, the bundled vkd3d, responsible for translating Direct3D 12 graphics API calls to Vulkan, has been upgraded to version 1.12.

Another significant improvement in this release is enhanced DPI (dots per inch) awareness support. This feature is crucial for users with high-resolution displays, ensuring that applications render correctly and crisply at varying screen resolutions and sizes.

For developers, Wine 9.10 introduces better support for C++ RTTI (Run-Time Type Information) on ARM platforms. Further refining its capabilities, the new version has also removed more obsolete features in WineD3D, the component that implements Direct3D functionality in Wine.

In addition to these enhancements, Wine 9.10 includes various bug fixes that address issues reported by the user community in previous versions, contributing to its stability and reliability.

Wine 9.10’s source code can be downloaded from GitLab’s project page for those interested in trying out or upgrading their current installation. The binary packages for various distributions are expected to be available shortly. For more information, visit the announcement.