Wine 9.9 Introduces Wow64 Mode and Enhanced ARM Support

Two weeks after its previous 9.8 release, the Wine Project, renowned for enabling Linux and macOS users to run Windows applications, announced the release of the brand-new Wine 9.9.

Key Updates in Wine 9.9

The new release’s highlight is the introduction of support for the new Wow64 mode in ODBC (Open Database Connectivity), enhancing compatibility and making Unix call parameters Wow64 compliant.

In addition to database connectivity improvements, Wine 9.9 brings refined CPU detection on ARM platforms. It ensures that applications run more smoothly and efficiently, optimizing resource use on diverse hardware.

Furthermore, the release notes mention removing several obsolete features in WineD3D, Wine’s component for translating DirectX 3D graphics calls to OpenGL in real-time. However, it is not specified what exactly has been removed.

Lastly, as with any update, Wine 9.9 includes various bug fixes (38 in total) that address issues reported by users from the previous releases.

Wine 9.9’s source code can be downloaded from GitLab’s project page for those interested in trying out or upgrading their current installation.

The binary packages for various distributions are expected to be available shortly. For more information, visit the announcement.

