Wine 10.6: New Lexer, Bcrypt Enhancements, and 27 Bug Fixes

Wine 10.6 brings a new lexer for the Command Processor, PBKDF2 in Bcrypt, enhanced image metadata support, and fixes for 27 bugs.

The Wine Project, a compatibility layer renowned for enabling Linux and macOS users to run Windows applications, has officially released version 10.6 as the sixth maintenance update to the stable 10.x series.

One of the release’s highlights is the introduction of a new lexer in the Command Processor. This enhancement promises more efficient script parsing and execution, translating into smoother operations across various command-line applications.

Moreover, the integration of the PBKDF2 algorithm in Bcrypt has bolstered security capabilities within Wine. Fans of graphics-intensive software will appreciate the expanded support for image metadata in WindowsCodecs.

Gamers will be pleased to hear that Wine 10.6 has tackled several troublesome bugs. Popular titles like Alan Wake, EVE Online, Ultrakill, and Unity-based games have all received critical fixes.

Alan Wake, for instance, no longer crashes at startup, and Unity games now properly handle application focus and keyboard input, enhancing overall gaming stability.

Additionally, Wine 10.6 addresses a variety of visual and functional glitches. Users of IrfanView, WC3 World Editor, and applications like 2GIS and Resource Hacker will notice improvements in rendering accuracy and interface responsiveness.

Furthermore, a notable bug affecting virtual desktop functionality, which previously caused resizing issues, has now been resolved, significantly improving the user experience for desktop environments that mirror the host OS resolution.

Lastly, as with any new version, there are various bug fixes—this time 27 in total—that address stability and performance concerns. For more information, visit the announcement.

Wine 10.6’s source code can be downloaded from GitLab’s project page for those interested in trying out or upgrading their current installation. The binary packages for various distributions are expected to be available shortly.