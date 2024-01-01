WattOS R13 Rolls Out Rebased on Debian 12 Bookworm

Several lightweight Linux distributions, like Lubuntu, Linux Lite, Peppermint, etc., are designed to rejuvenate old computers. WattOS might not ring a bell as loudly among these, but it’s a hidden gem.

Packed with all the features you’d want in a lightweight OS, it could easily become your new favorite for giving your old PC a fresh lease on life.

It’s a Linux distribution based on Debian’s stable branch focused on energy efficiency and low resource consumption – WattOS bets on the Openbox window manager and LXDE desktop environment to achieve this.

Recently, more than a year after the previous R12 release, the latest iteration of wattOS, version R13, has been officially released, boasting an impressive array of features and improvements.

wattOS R13 Highlights

wattOS R13 LXDE Desktop

This new version stands out for adopting Debian 12 Bookworm as its core, ensuring a stable and reliable foundation for users. Similarly to many other Linux distros, wattOS R13 uses Calamares as the installer, allowing users to install the operating system from a live session without complications.

Under the hood, the release is powered by the Linux kernel 6.1 LTS, tailored explicitly for 64-bit PC installations. It brings enhanced hardware support, meaning a broader range of devices and components will work seamlessly with the operating system.

An addition to wattOS R13 is the inclusion of GDebi Package Installer, a tool that simplifies the installation of “.deb” packages. This feature enhances the user experience by making software installation more straightforward and accessible, particularly for those unfamiliar with the APT package manager.

GDebi Package Installer

Further enhancing its appeal, the distro has received additional configuration tweaks, ensuring that users can enjoy a smooth and polished out-of-the-box experience from the moment they boot up the system.

Moreover, we’re fond of how WattOS R13 keeps things simple and uncluttered. It sticks to the basics in its default installation – essentials like the Firefox web browser, Transmission for torrent downloads, and Mousepad as a handy text editor.

In other words, there are no office suites, audio and video players, etc. You get to pick and add only the software you need, tailoring it to your taste. We think that’s a pretty neat approach, and it gets a thumbs up from us.

Just a quick heads-up: unlike the earlier R12 version, WattOS R13 doesn’t come with Flatpak support right out of the box. This was a bit of a bummer for us, but honestly, it didn’t take away from our great experience with this release.

Our Conclusion

So, would we recommend it – absolutely! Got an old computer gathering dust? WattOS is a fantastic pick to get it up and running again.

It’s like a speed boost for your machine, thanks to the slick combo of Openbox and LXDE. Plus, with its Debian 12 base, the distro is as solid and dependable as they come, easily making it one of the top lightweight Linux options out there.

You can learn more about the new release through the official announcement or by visiting the project’s website.