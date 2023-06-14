Void Linux Topped DistroWatch’s Average Rating

Void Linux’s average rating soars high on DistroWatch, making it a must-try for advanced users. Learn why it is winning hearts.

In the vast and ever-evolving landscape of Linux distributions, DistroWatch has emerged as a popular hub for tracking and comparing different distros. Based on the distro’s page hits, its rating system provides valuable information for many Linux enthusiasts.

While imperfect, DistroWatch ratings still serve as a good benchmark, offering insights and a starting point for exploring the vast array of Linux options.

Recently, however, something caught our attention, namely the average rating, which now has a new leader.

Void Topped DistroWatch’s Average Rating

Linux enthusiasts and distro-hoppers are always looking for the next big thing in the world of operating systems. Recently, Void Linux has emerged as a standout contender, grabbing the top spot on DistroWatch’s average rating list.

DistroWatch’s current average rating is as of June 2023.

The average rating was, for many years, dominated by Arch Linux, but now, albeit slightly surprisingly but entirely deservedly, Void has topped it.

Despite its 15-year history, Void has never achieved the kind of popularity that some other top Linux distributions have. The main reason for this is that it is primarily aimed at advanced users, and the closest thing to Void we can think of is Arch.

However, with one huge difference, Void is a fully systemd-free Linux distribution.

Void’s Advantages

Void Linux with GNOME Desktop.

For our readers who have not yet tried Void, we will summarize its main advantages, which have primarily contributed to this pleasant surprise in DIstroWatch’s Void rating.

Independent & Original Linux Distro

Void is a community-driven Linux distribution in the full sense of the word. This means that it is wholly independent and entirely developed by volunteers. At the same time, unlike most Linux distributions, it is not a derivative of any other. Instead, it is an original one, built from scratch.

Rolling Release

The distro strives to provide most software’s latest stable versions by following a rolling release model. This means packages are continuously updated as soon as they become available, rather than being released in scheduled, versioned updates like in traditional point release distributions.

Void is Systemd-Free Linux Distro

Void is a fully systemd-free Linux distribution that has removed systemd from its arsenal. Instead, it uses runit as an init system. As a result, only some distributions can compete with Void Linux’s speed.

XBPS Package Manager

Void uses the XBPS package manager, which is fast, reliable, and designed specifically for the distro. It is a collection of programs that are related and similar in structure but with different goals, such as xbps-query , xbps-install , xbps-remove , and xbps-src .

Musl Libc Support

The distro offers an alternative to the GNU C Library (glibc) by supporting Musl libc. Musl is a lightweight, fast, and secure implementation of the C library, and its integration with Void Linux allows for smaller and more efficient binaries.

Customizability and Flexibility

Void provides users with one of the top-notch degrees of customization and flexibility in the Linux world. Similarly to Arch, Void does not come with a preinstalled desktop environment. It does not impose many preset configurations or defaults, allowing users to shape their system to their needs and views.

Bottom Line

The fact that Void Linux has topped DistroWatch’s average rating is a testament to its growing popularity and the satisfaction of its user base. Known for its simplicity, lightweight design, and focus on user control, it has stood out among the numerous Linux distributions available today.

Furthermore, the dedication of the Void community and developers should be noticed. Their continuous efforts in maintaining a stable, reliable, and secure distribution have played a significant role in the positive user experiences reported on DistroWatch.

So why not give it a try? If you have concerns about installation – don’t. Our “How to Install Void Linux: A Complete Step-by-Step Guide” article covers you.