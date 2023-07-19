VirtualBox 7.0.10 Released, Оfficial Debian 12 Repository Available

VirtualBox 7.0.10 is a bugfix update for this popular virtualization software, adding early support for Linux kernel 6.4 and 6.5.

VirtualBox, the renowned virtualization software, continues to evolve, offering users unparalleled versatility and functionality in managing virtual machines.

Oracle has recently released VirtualBox 7.0.10, a minor update to its powerful virtualization software in the 7.0 series. Packed with bug fixes, it promises to enhance the virtualization experience for users across various platforms.

So, let’s take a closer look at what VirtualBox 7.0.10 offers and how Debian 12 users can make the most of this new release.

What’s New in VirtualBox 7.0.10

VirtuaBox 7.0.10 running on Debian 12.

VirtualBox 7.0.10 introduces early support for Linux kernel 6.4 and the upcoming Linux kernel 6.5, a much-anticipated addition that will excite enthusiasts running virtual machines with Linux distributions powered by the most recent kernel versions.

However, we must state that VirtualBox 7.0.10’s Guest Additions do not yet support Linux kernel 6.5. But fortunately, this release fixes the issues with installing Guest Additions in Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.8, 8.9, and 9.3.

OpenGL 4.1 and Indirect Branch Tracking (for Linux hosts) received initial support. The issue when the guest VM is set to use Trusted Platform Module (TPM) v1.2 has been fixed. On top of that, VirtualBox’s OCI (Oracle Cloud Infrastructure) capabilities have received general improvements.

However, the big news in this release is that Debian 12 users can now install VirtualBox on their systems.

Although the most recent Debian version has been available for over a month, with the release of VirtualBox 7.0.10, distro’s users now get an official Bookworm repository for this widely used virtualization software.

So, Debian 12 users, are you eager to install VirtualBox? We’ve got you covered with our comprehensive “How to Install VirtualBox on Debian 12 (Bookworm)” guide, which will walk you through the entire installation process step by step.

Finally, we’ll mention that VirtualBox’s GUI has been enhanced in general, the macOS version has a better installer, and the Windows version now supports ECDSA, one of the more complex public key cryptography encryption methods.

Refer to the changelog for more in-depth information about all changes in VirtualBox 7.0.10.