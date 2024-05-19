Ventoy 1.0.98 Fixes Boot Issues

Ventoy 1.0.98, an open-source tool for creating a bootable USB drive to load multiple ISO files, brings a few important fixes.

Ventoy, a popular open-source tool for creating bootable USB drives with multiple ISO files, has released version 1.0.98.

The key update in this release includes an overhaul of the EFI boot files, a vital component for the software’s functionality across different hardware platforms. This ensures that users benefit from a smoother and more reliable booting process when using USB drives created with Ventoy.

Further addressing compatibility, the update fixes a particularly vexing issue: Ventoy could not recognize Ext4 filesystems created using the latest version of the GParted partition editor.

Additionally, the release resolves a bug affecting the VTOY_LINUX_REMOUNT feature, which had previously failed to function correctly on Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.

Ventoy 1.0.98

Ventoy 1.0.98 also addresses booting issues specific to the latest Arch Linux builds. Similarly, the latest KaOS receives necessary patches to correct booting problems, ensuring broader support and stability.

Lastly, the release notes for Ventoy 1.0.98 mention updates to the “languages.json” file, which provides accurate language support across the tool’s user interface and makes it more accessible to a global user base.

Check out the changelog for more details and the complete list of all novelties. Downloads are available from the project’s website.

Not sure how to use Ventoy? Don’t worry; our comprehensive guide has all the information you need. Happy multi-booting!