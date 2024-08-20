MiniOS 3.3.4 Released, Here’s What’s New and Improved

MiniOS has just released its latest update, version 3.3.4, bringing some improvements and new features. However, here’s a quick introduction if you haven’t heard of it.

MiniOS is a lightweight Linux distribution specially designed for installation on USB drives. Originally based on Mandriva and relaunched in 2020 using Debian as its base, MiniOS features a modular system configuration allowing flexible customization. Now, let’s see what the new version brings us.

MiniOS 3.3.4 Highlights

Based on Debian 12 (Bookworm), and more specifically on its latest 12.6 release, this update marks the restoration of the build capability for the 3.3.x branch, addressing prior issues caused by changes to the repository structure.

The MiniOS Installer has been updated to mirror the features set to debut in MiniOS 4.0. This includes added support for MMC devices and exFAT file systems, broadening the range of hardware compatibility.

Additionally, system boot scripts have been refined, resolving previous issues with package updates in the Puzzle component.

Performance is also a priority in this release. The kernel has been updated to version 6.1.90, ensuring smoother operations and enhanced security.

Users will notice a visual refresh as well, with the icon theme shifting from elementary-xfce-minios to elementary-minios, now in its 0.19 update, which offers a cleaner, more unified aesthetic.

Furthermore, all modules in MiniOS 3.3.4 are now compressed using ZSTD, a lossless data compression algorithm that optimizes load times and performance.

The update also fixes GUI loading issues in the Flux and Minimum environments, improving reliability and user interaction.

Other technical enhancements include renaming the Gtkdialog utility to gtkask, a simple GTK2 dialog for Yes/No questions to avoid naming conflicts, and improving detection mechanisms for kernel requirements during installation.

For more information on all novelties, refer to the changelog.

The distribution relies on the Xfce desktop environment and is available in six variants: Flux, Minimum, Standard, Maximum, Ultra, and Puzzle. The main difference is the included software. For more information, visit the project website.