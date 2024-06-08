Ventoy 1.0.99 Bootable USB Drive Creator Enhances EFI Boot

Ventoy 1.0.99, an open-source tool for creating a bootable USB drive to load multiple ISO files, brings EFI enhancements and bug fixes.

Ventoy, the popular multi-boot utility for creating bootable USB drives for ISO files, has just released a brand new version, 1.0.99.

One of the major improvements in Ventoy 1.0.99 is the enhancement to the EFI boot files. This crucial improvement directly benefits users who rely on EFI-based systems, ensuring better compatibility and functionality across various computer systems.

Additionally, the update resolves a persistent error with Linpus Lite—a lightweight version of Linux written to run on devices with lower-cost hardware such as netbooks.

Another critical fix introduced in this release addresses a bug with the VTOY_LINUX_REMOUNT feature in the latest openSUSE releases. Previously, users reported that changes made to this setting were not taking effect, but the problem is now resolved, as indicated by the closed issue #2551 on Ventoy’s GitHub page.

Ventoy 1.0.99 also brings a solution for users attempting to install Ventoy on “/dev/mdX” devices, which are typically associated with RAID configurations. This fix is particularly important for advanced users who utilize RAID arrays for increased data reliability or performance.

Finally, enhancing its global user base support, Ventoy 1.0.99 also includes updates to “languages.json,” which likely expands or refines the tool’s language support, ensuring a more user-friendly experience for non-English speakers.

Check out the changelog for more details and the complete list of all novelties. Downloads are available from the project’s website.

Not sure how to use Ventoy? Don’t worry; our guide has all the information you need. Happy multi-booting!