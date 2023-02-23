TrueNAS SCALE 22.12.1 Improves Stability and Reliability

TrueNAS SCALE 22.12.1 open storage, codenamed Bluefin, comes with 250 bug fixes for everyone looking for the best NAS solutions.

TrueNAS SCALE is a relatively new addition to the TrueNAS family, built on the same foundational software and middleware as TrueNAS CORE, which is probably the best known, the world’s most widely deployed and powerful free, enterprise-ready, and open-source storage software.

Unlike the original, which runs on FreeBSD, TrueNAS SCALE is based on Debian using ZFS as the file system. However, the software goes far beyond NAS functionality, providing additional features such as Docker containers, Kubernetes, KVM, and more, making it one of the most versatile storage solutions available today.

TrueNAS SCALE 22.12.1 Bluefin is the first maintenance update to 22.12 Angelfish, released in December last year, so let’s see what it brings us.

TrueNAS SCALE 22.12.1 Highlights

TrueNAS SCALE 22.12.1 includes performance improvements to optimize various storage protocol workloads, but release notes do not provide further information on the improvements themselves. Furthermore, SMB Share Proxy now includes a redirect mechanism for making multiple TrueNAS SMB shares available in a common TrueNAS system’s namespace, as this reduces the amount of configuration required for each SMB client.

Some improvements have also been made to the system’s remote administration. For example, users can now upload their SSH keys directly from the web interface, making TrueNAS SCALE administration easier via multiple users. In addition, bug fixes and improvements related to non-root login simplify administration for non-root users.

Finally, we’ll mention that sudo fields have been added to the Replication Tasks section to ensure that remote targets are properly privileged. In addition, the SCALE UI’s Validate Host Path warns of potential conflicts between Apps and sharing.

TrueNAS SCALE 22.12.1 includes over 300 improvements and bug fixes, many of which significantly impact system reliability. Go to the official announcement or release notes to learn more about them.

Download

Although TrueNAS SCALE 22.12.1 Bluefin is stable, the developers do not recommend it for enterprise users running mission-critical applications. Instead, the official announcement emphasizes that the team is already hard at work on the second Bluefin update, which is scheduled for release at the end of March and will primarily address the needs of enterprise users.

In addition, the hardware that will run TrueNAS SCALE has the following minimum system requirements: