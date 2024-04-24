TrueNAS SCALE 24.04 Rolls Out with Enhanced SMB and NFS Monitoring

TrueNAS SCALE 24.04, codenamed “Dragonfish,” is the latest update in the TrueNAS SCALE series, bringing many new features and improvements designed to enhance system management and security.

Haven’t you heard of it? It is a Debian-based flexible and scalable network attached storage (NAS) that combines the reliability of ZFS with the versatility of Linux containers, making it ideal for both personal and enterprise usage. Undoubtedly, it is one of the top-notch solutions you can bet on regarding reliable data storage.

More than two years after the initial SCALE release, TrueNAS SCALE 22.02, the brand new version, is finally here to the delight of all NAS enthusiasts. It is based on Debian 12 and relies on OpenZFS 2.2.3. Here are the new features it brings.

What’s New in TrueNAS SCALE 24.04

The 24.04 Dragonfish update introduces several key enhancements that make monitoring and managing network storage simpler and more efficient. Users will now find new SMB and NFS status pages, allowing real-time session monitoring and easier administration.

This release also debuts a robust auditing feature, enabling administrators to maintain and access detailed logs of SMB client activities and other authorization events within the TrueNAS user interface.

For those integrating with existing directory services, the 24.04 release now includes enhanced support for FreeIPA within its LDAP credentials configuration. This version also brings two significant community-driven features: SCALE Sandboxes and a Developer mode.

SCALE Sandboxes provide environments similar to TrueNAS CORE jails or Linux LXC containers, perfect for isolated testing and development. Meanwhile, the Developer mode allows advanced users to customize their TrueNAS installation further.

In addition to these features, TrueNAS SCALE 24.04 revamps several user interface elements, such as the Share creation and Cloud backup forms, to provide a more streamlined experience. A new dashboard widget has also been introduced to monitor and manage data backup tasks.

From a system performance standpoint, Dragonfish includes updates to the Linux kernel (6.6.20) and NVIDIA drivers (545.23.08), aiming to enhance compatibility and performance, particularly in environments with high file counts on SMB Shares.

The update also standardizes ZFS ARC memory allocations to be consistent with those in TrueNAS CORE, enhancing overall system performance and reliability.

For users planning to upgrade, TrueNAS SCALE 24.04 is available for download on the official website. The update process is straightforward, primarily through the web interface, but for those preferring a fresh start, using an ISO file for a clean installation is also an option.

Lastly, Dragonfish includes many other minor changes throughout the entire release. For detailed information, refer to the release announcement or the project’s website.