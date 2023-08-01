The Next Evolution of Thunderbird: Sync Feature on the Horizon

Thunderbird devs have announced they are working on new functionality allowing users to synchronize data across multiple app installations.

With the ever-increasing reliance on multiple devices for work and personal tasks, seamless data synchronization has become paramount. Thunderbird, known for its robust features and user-friendly interface, has acknowledged this growing demand and has taken a step towards addressing it.

To revolutionize the user experience and enhance productivity, the development team behind Thunderbird, the popular open-source email and communication app, has made an exciting announcement.

They are working on a groundbreaking new functionality, similar to the well-known Firefox Sync, that will empower users to synchronize their Thunderbird’s data seamlessly across multiple application installations.

Which data are we talking about? To avoid confusion, it is not about the messages themselves. Devs plan to support syncing of your email account definitions, credentials, signatures, saved searches, tags, tasks, filters, and most major app preferences.

This feature was initially slated to debut in the recently released new Thunderbird Supernova, a milestone in the evolution of the mail client.

However, some technical challenges caused its postponement, stressing the absence of a Site Reliability Engineer (SRE) in the Thunderbird team to prepare the back-end infrastructure to be completely independent and separate from that of Firefox.

Finally, referring to the devs, while the basic Thunderbird Sync feature is already complete, we must wait until early 2024 to see it implemented in the mail client.

More on this topic can be found in the official announcement.