Stalwart 0.7.0 Mail Server Introduces Web Admin Interface

In a game-changing update, the Stalwart Mail Server has unveiled its latest version, 0.7.0. This robust enhancement not only elevates the server’s performance but also introduces a highly anticipated feature: a web-based administration interface.

But before we move on, let’s explain Stalwart to those who might need to become more familiar with it. It is an open-source mail server solution written in Rust that features support for JMAP, IMAP4, and SMTP and is designed to be secure, fast, robust, and scalable.

Its key features include support for JMAP Core, JMAP Mail, JMAP for Sieve Scripts, JMAP over WebSocket, JMAP Blob Management, and JMAP for Quotas extensions.

The server stores all metadata and settings in SQLite or FoundationDB, a high-performance distributed database. Email messages are stored separately from metadata, directly in the file system using Maildir or alternatively on S3 storage.

Stalwart 0.7.0 Mail Server Highlights

Stalwart’s Web-Based UI, Image credits: Stalwart Labs Ltd.

The Dawn of Web-Based Administration

This update is led by the brand-new web-based administration tool, a single-page application developed in Rust. This tool marks a significant departure from traditional SSH connections and command-line interfaces, providing users with a seamless, browser-based platform for managing every aspect of their mail server.

This intuitive interface allows for complete control over accounts and domains, advanced queue management, insightful report visualization, full configuration flexibility, enhanced log viewing and searching, and even a self-service portal for users.

Performance at Its Peak

Stalwart Mail Server 0.7.0 is not just about ease of management; it also brings substantial performance improvements. With a keen focus on optimizing mailbox retrieval speeds and integrating automatic compression for stored messages using LZ4, this version ensures efficient email delivery and management.

These enhancements are designed to cater to IMAP clients and manage storage space more effectively, ensuring that users experience faster and more efficient service.

A Look Under the Hood

This version introduces several notable changes and additions. A new web-based administration interface and REST API facilitate streamlined management and configuration.

Among the other release’s highlights are automatic RSA and ED25519 DKIM key generation, support for compressing binaries in the blob store, and improvements in accessing IMAP mailboxes with many messages. The update also supports custom DNS resolvers and multiple loggers with different levels and outputs, ensuring greater flexibility and control.

For more about all the novelties in the Stalwart 0.7.0 mail server, refer to the release announcement or view the full changelog.