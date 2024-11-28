Tails 6.10 Released with Updates to Tor Browser and Thunderbird

Today, Tails has rolled out version 6.10, bringing some notable updates and improvements to the well-known privacy-focused Linux distro. For those who rely on it to maintain their anonymity, this release is particularly worth exploring as it continues to refine the tools that make this platform unique.

To kick things off, Tails 6.10 comes with updates to some key software. The Tor Browser, a cornerstone of Tails’ ability to protect user privacy, has been upgraded to version 14.0.3.

This upgrade ensures that users continue to benefit from the latest security patches and improvements to the browsing experience. Additionally, Thunderbird, the email client bundled with Tails, has been updated from version 115.16.0 to 128.4.3.

But of course, this release isn’t just about updates; it’s also packed with important fixes. For instance, support for Trezor hardware wallets has been restored in Electrum. Users relying on Electrum to manage cryptocurrency will be glad to know that their Trezor wallets are once again fully functional.

Moreover, Tails 6.10 addresses a bug that had prevented the Tails desktop from opening with lower memory configurations. With this fix, users working on systems with limited RAM can once again enjoy a smooth Tails experience.

Lastly, telemetry data collection has been disabled in Thunderbird, reinforcing Tails’ dedication to privacy by ensuring users’ data is not inadvertently shared.

If you’re currently running Tails 6.0 or later, you can use the automatic upgrade to move to version 6.10. However, if an automatic upgrade fails or Tails doesn’t start properly afterward, don’t worry – a manual upgrade is always an option.

Those interested in the technical details and the complete list of changes can refer to the release announcement or visit the full changelog.