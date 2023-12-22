Latest Tails 5.21 Update Addresses Persistent Storage Issues

Tails 5.21 release includes a fix for system partition resizing errors and updated Tor Browser 13.0.7. Here’s more on that!

Tails, short for ‘The Amnesic Incognito Live System,’ is a Debian-based Linux distro that can be booted from a USB stick or a DVD, known for prioritizing privacy and anonymity.

It’s designed to leave no trace on the computer it’s used on and routes all its internet traffic through the Tor network, ensuring the user’s privacy and anonymity online.

Recently, the Tails Project announced the general availability of Tails 5.21, so let’s see what is new.

Tails 5.21 Highlights

Tails 5.21

One of the key updates in this release is improving the system partition resizing process. Previously, users encountered an error stating, “Resizing System Partition Failed” during the first boot. This issue has been addressed, making the initial setup process smoother and more reliable.

The update also includes the latest versions of the Tor Browser and the Tor client, which are central to the functionality of Tails. The Tor Browser has been updated to version 13.0.7, and the Tor client has been upgraded to version 0.4.8.10.

Regarding fixes, Tails 5.21 resolves a crucial issue where the Tor Browser would crash upon clicking the UBlock icon. Additionally, time synchronization has been made more reliable.

Tails 5.21 also includes several enhancements in the backup feature of the Tails Cloner. The updates include the removal of unnecessary backup prompts when no USB stick is detected and better options when a new USB stick is plugged in.

Lastly, when users clone the Persistent Storage, they are directed to detailed backup instructions.

Those interested in the technical details and the complete list of changes can refer to the release announcement or visit the full changelog.