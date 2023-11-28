Tails 5.20 Brings Latest Tor Browser, Ditches AdGuard Filter List

Tails 5.20 release enhanced privacy with the Tor Browser 13.0.4 update and improved email security with Thunderbird 115.5.0.

Tails is a privacy and strongly security-focused Linux distribution designed to be run on a live USB drive, allowing users to boot the operating system on any computer while leaving no trace of their activity on the host computer.

Recently, the Tails Project announced the general availability of Tails 5.20, so let’s see what is new.

Tails 5.20 Highlights

Tails 5.20

In the latest update, Tails, the privacy-focused Linux distribution, has launched its 5.20 version, introducing important updates and fixes to enhance user privacy and experience.

Among the key changes, this release bumps the Tor Browser to version 13.0.4, ensuring users have the latest secure and anonymous web browsing.

Additionally, the update includes Thunderbird version 115.5.0, providing users with the most recent features and security updates for email communication.

A notable change in this release is the decision to stop downloading the AdGuard filter list for uBlock Origin in the session’s language. This move aims to prevent advanced browser fingerprinting, a technique used to track online users.

Tails 5.20 also addresses several issues reported by users, particularly concerning the new Persistent Storage feature. After numerous reports of problems, the team has implemented several improvements, including fixing an error when activating the Persistent Storage and improving the translation of the WhisperBack interface.

Furthermore, the WhisperBack error reporting tool has seen an interface overhaul, making it easier for users to report information needed for troubleshooting.

Refer to the changelog for detailed information about all changes. The latest Tails release is available for download from the official website. Automatic upgrades are available from Tails 5.0 or later to 5.20.