System76 Unveils Powerful Adder WS Linux Laptop

The new Adder WS by System76 offers top-tier Linux laptop performance, featuring Intel Ultra 9 CPUs, RTX 50 Series GPUs, and up to 96GB of RAM.

Linux-focused hardware vendor System76 has unveiled a new generation of its Adder WS laptop, a machine designed for users who require desktop-class performance without the need for a desktop tower.

The 15- and 17-inch models now ship with Intel’s Core Ultra 9 275HX processor and NVIDIA’s latest laptop “50-Series” graphics, marking the most substantial update to the Adder line since its 2024 redesign.

Benchmarks collected by Technical City show the 24-core Core Ultra 9 275HX scoring roughly one-quarter higher in aggregate performance than the previous flagship Core i9-14900HX—an uplift of about 24% that should translate into shorter compile times, faster renders, and brisker AI model training on the go.

Despite identical 55W TDP envelopes, the Ultra chip’s additional efficiency cores and Meteor Lake architecture appear to deliver more compute per watt, which is a notable achievement in a portable chassis.

Graphics configurations have moved to NVIDIA’s brand-new GeForce RTX 50 family. The 15-inch Adder WS can be ordered with an RTX 5050 or 5060, while the 17-inch chassis adds the beefier RTX 5070 to the mix.

These GPUs unlock DLSS 4 frame generation, fourth-generation Tensor cores for on-device inference, and AV1 hardware encoding—handy for streamers and content creators alike.

System76 Adder WS Linux Laptop

Regarding memory and storage, System76 keeps upgrade paths wide-open: up to 96 GB of DDR5-5600 in dual-channel mode and as much as 12 TB of PCIe 4.0 NVMe storage spread across three M.2 slots. The port situation remains generous—USB-A, dual USB-C/DP 2.1, HDMI, Gigabit Ethernet, and a headset jack—so adapters can stay in the desk drawer.

On the wireless side, the new boards transition to Wi-Fi 7 for multi-gigabit throughput and reduced latency. At the same time, Bluetooth 5.4 enhances range and lowers power consumption for peripherals and audio devices.

Lastly, both panel sizes retain a 1920×1080 matte IPS display at 144 Hz, plus, the 17-inch model adds a physical camera privacy shutter.

As you can expect from a Linux hardware vendor, the new Adder WS ships with System76’s own Pop!_OS 22.04 LTS or Ubuntu 24.04 LTS. The laptop is currently $100 off through July 15, with prices starting at $1,999.

To see more details, check out the full specs at System76’s website.