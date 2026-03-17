System76 Launches New Thelio Mira Desktop with Ryzen 9000 and RTX 5090 Power

System76 introduces the new Thelio Mira desktop with Ryzen 9000 CPUs, improved cooling, and RTX 5090 graphics for demanding workloads.

System76 has announced the next generation of its high-performance desktop, Thelio Mira, with a redesigned chassis focused on higher sustained performance, improved thermals, and easier serviceability.

The new model builds on the company’s in-house desktop lineup with updated industrial design and support for AMD’s latest Ryzen 9000 “Granite Ridge” processors. CPU options range from the Ryzen 5 9600X to the Ryzen 9 9950X and 9950X3D.

As with all System76 systems, the Thelio Mira ships with Linux, offering a choice between the company’s own Pop!_OS 24.04 LTS distribution and Ubuntu 24.04 LTS.

The system is based on the AMD X870 platform, using an ASRock X870 Pro RS WiFi motherboard paired with System76 firmware, alongside a dedicated Thelio Io daughterboard running open-source firmware.

System76 Thelio Mira

Graphics support includes a single dedicated GPU via a PCIe 5.0 x16 slot, with configurations tested up to NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX 5090 and AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT. The chassis accommodates large GPUs up to 348 mm in recommended length, with clearance to 358 mm. Depending on configuration, power supply requirements range from 750W to 1000W.

Memory capacity reaches up to 192GB in a dual-channel DDR5 configuration, with speeds varying by module density. Storage options include three M.2 NVMe slots (Gen5, Gen4, and Gen3) alongside two 2.5-inch SATA bays. Notably, using the second M.2 slot disables the secondary PCIe expansion slot.

Expansion is handled through one PCIe 5.0 x16 slot for GPUs and one PCIe 4.0 x4 slot for additional cards. Networking includes 2.5Gb Ethernet and Wi-Fi 7 with Bluetooth 5.2 support.

External Overview

The system provides a wide range of I/O, including USB4 Type-C, multiple USB-A ports, and front-facing USB connectivity for easier access. Audio uses a Realtek ALC1220 chipset with support for 7.1-channel output.

The redesigned chassis replaces the previous wood accents with a tempered-glass front panel and a steel-mesh side panel to improve airflow. A vertically integrated control bar houses the power button and front I/O. Thermal improvements enable 19% higher sustained CPU performance and reduce temperatures by 13.5°C, with liquid cooling aiding this.

On the serviceability side, Thelio Mira offers quick-access magnetic panels, a modular internal layout, and a removable dust filter designed for long-term maintenance.

Finally, the new System76 PC is positioned for demanding workloads, including AI and machine learning, data analytics, scientific computing, and software development, while also supporting high-end gaming configurations.

For more information, visit System76’s announcement or check out the full technical specs.

The system is designed and manufactured in-house at System76’s Denver facility, with full technical documentation and service manuals provided to support upgrades and repairs.

Image credits: System76