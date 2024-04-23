Slimbook Fedora 2 Is a New Linux Laptop Powered by Fedora 40

Explore the new Slimbook Fedora 2 with a sleek GNOME Desktop and stunning hardware for top performance.

Fedora 40 has just been released, bringing exciting news for fans of Linux-powered devices. Alongside the new operating system, there’s an updated Slimbook laptop model that comes preinstalled with Fedora 40, a result of collaboration between Fedora and Slimbook, a Spain-based computer manufacturer.

Slimbook Fedora 2

Following last year’s models, Slimbook 14 and Slimbook 16, powered by Fedora Linux, we now see their updated versions, Slimbook Fedora 2.

Besides its sleek GNOME desktop environment and robust hardware, the new device stands out with a choice between two powerful graphics units:

Intel Iris X in the 14-inch model

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 in the 16-inch variant

Both models boast impressive features such as a high refresh rate of 90 Hz, up to 3K resolution, and nearly 100% sRGB True Color fidelity, ensuring vibrant visuals from all viewing angles.

In terms of design, users can now choose a smooth black Magnesium chassis, adding an extra touch of elegance. The new US ANSI keyboard layout option caters to a broader audience, ensuring comfort and efficiency in typing.

Slimbook Fedora 2

Under the hood, the Slimbook Fedora 2 is powered by Intel’s 13th Gen i7 CPU, which includes 14 cores optimized for performance and efficiency. This makes it ideal for everyday tasks and more demanding computing needs.

Battery life is a standout, with the 14-inch model featuring a 99 Wh battery promising all-day longevity, while the 16-inch model sports an 82 Wh battery.

The connectivity options are extensive, including USB-C Thunderbolt 4, HDMI 2.1, and multiple USB-A ports, catering to various peripheral needs. Additionally, a Kensington Lock slot provides a security option for users on the go.

USB-C Thunderbolt 4 USB-A 3.2 Gen1 HDMI 2.1 AC Connector Kensington Lock USB-C 3.2 Gen2 USB-A 3.2 Gen1 SD card reader Audio input & output

Software upgrades are not left behind with Fedora Workstation 40 preinstalled. It features GNOME 46 and improved Nouveau drivers for better out-of-the-box performance with the NVIDIA graphics card.

You can refer to the manufacturer’s website for more detailed information about the laptop. Slimbook Fedora 2 is available for order and is priced at €1,399 (around $1500) for 14″ and €1,799 (around $1920) for 16″ models.

Lastly, what also makes a strong impression is that 3% of the revenue from each Fedora Slimbook 2 sale will be donated to the GNOME Foundation, which is a great initiative and approach to support open source.