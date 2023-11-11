Slimbook 14: A Perfect Match for Fedora Lovers Seeking Efficiency

Meet the new Fedora Slimbook laptop with a 14″ screen and Intel GPU, a compact and powerful successor to the 16″ NVIDIA version.

Exactly one month ago, the collaboration between Fedora and Slimbook, a Spain-based computer manufacturer, resulted in the launch of the Fedora Slimbook 16 laptop, much to the excitement of Linux enthusiasts, especially those fond of Fedora.

Today, we see its successor in a more compact size, with some technical differences, but at a more affordable price.

Fedora Slimbook 14

Fedora Slimbook 14

Like the 16″ model, the new Fedora Slimbook is powered by the 14-cores Intel i7-12700H, known for its high performance and energy efficiency. It is a suitable choice for power users who require robust computing capabilities.

At the same time, the differences are mainly in the display and the video card. Here’s more detail on that.

As the name suggests, unlike its 16-inch predecessor, the Fedora Slimbook 14 has a more compact omni-resolution XWGA 14-inch display offering 2880x1800px.

The second big difference is in the GPU used. Fedora Slimbook 14 replaces the discrete NVIDIA RTX 3050Ti GPU used in the 16″ model with Intel Iris Xe for a more standard user experience. Interestingly, this is highlighted as a feature in the Fedora announcement.

No Nvidia GPU: In some ways it’s odd to list this as a feature, but for those who want to make sure the default Fedora experience covers all of the hardware, here you go!

Predictably, these modifications have led to a more compact design for the laptop. It now weighs a mere 1.25 Kg and has slimmed down to a thickness of just 15 mm, shaving off 5 mm compared to the 16-inch model.

Fedora Slimbook 14″ & 16″

On top of that, we now have a more powerful 99WH battery providing day-long usage. These are the technical specifications for Fedora Slimbook 14.

CPU Intel Corei7-12700H up to 4,70 GHz

14 Cores, 6 P-Cores, 8 E-Cores, 20 Threads & 24 MB Cache GPU Intel Iris Xe 4K Display 14 Inches 90 Hz LTPS Antiglare

Omni-resolution XWGA: 2880 x 1800

Maximum brightness: 400 cd/m2

Contrast ratio: 1500:1 Memory 2 non-soldered DDR4 slots 3200 Mhz

8GB, 16GB, 32GB or 64GB

(16GB required for Dual Channel operation) Storage 1 SSD M.2 NVMe drive. 500GB, 1TB, and 2TB sizes available

1x PCIe x4 Ports 2 x USB-A 3.2 Gen1

2x USB-C with video output capability

1x HDMI 2.0

1x USB-C 3.2 Gen2 w/video output (DisplayPort 1.4)

1x Thunderbolt 4 w/video output (DisplayPort 1.4a) and PD charge Communications WiFi 6 compliant adapter Intel AX 200 up to 2400 Mbps

Bluetooth 5.2 Camera 1080p Full-HD webcam with built-in stereo microphone

Dedicated biometric facial detection webcam Audio 2 Watt stereo speakers

2 in 1 3.5mm Jack connector Battery 99WH, up to 12 hours, decreases office use to approximately 6 to 8 hours, depending on screen brightness and general usage. Dimensions 308.8 x 215 x 13~15mm Weight 1.25 Kg

However, the thing that makes the difference here is the operating system. As the name suggests, the laptop comes preinstalled with Fedora Workstation, rigorously tested, and carefully curated to deliver a high-quality experience.

Overall, with its sleek design, the Fedora Slimbook 14 laptop is poised to meet the needs of a wide range of users and redefine what Fedora fans can expect from their hardware.

Furthermore, its smaller screen size does not compromise display quality or performance, making it an ideal choice for those who value efficiency and elegance in equal measure.

You can refer to the manufacturer’s website for more detailed information about the laptop. Fedora Slimbook 14 is available for order and is priced at €1,299. There is, however, a pleasant surprise. To celebrate Fedora 39 release, customers get €100 discount.