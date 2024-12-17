System76’s Pangolin Refreshed, Starting at $1299

System76, a well-regarded name in the Linux computing scene, has just unveiled its latest generation Pangolin laptop—an AMD-powered device that has received a comprehensive premium upgrade.

While the Pangolin has long been favored for offering impressive graphics performance in a portable form factor, the new model takes that reputation a step further by introducing a sleek all-aluminum chassis, a sharper 2K display, and a faster 120Hz refresh rate.

Upon handling the new Pangolin, the build quality immediately sets a confident tone. The all-aluminum body feels sturdier than its predecessor, alleviating any lingering worries about flex or fragility.

Once you open the lid, the visual experience kicks into high gear. The 16.1-inch display now boasts a 16:10 aspect ratio at a crisp 2K resolution (2560×1600), delivering both vertical real estate and vibrant, lifelike colors.

With a 100% sRGB color gamut and integrated AMD Radeon 780M graphics, creative professionals and everyday users alike can appreciate the laptop’s ability to handle detailed photo editing, smooth video playback, and even some light gaming.

Additionally, the 120Hz refresh rate ensures fluid motion, making everything from scrolling documents to watching high-frame-rate videos feel delightfully seamless.

The new System76’s Pangolin laptop.

Under the hood, the specs are certainly not messing around. At the heart of the new Pangolin is an AMD Ryzen 9 8945HS processor—an 8-core, 16-thread powerhouse capable of hitting up to 5.2 GHz.

Paired with up to 96GB of DDR5 RAM, this CPU-GPU combo is primed for heavy-duty multitasking, demanding creative workflows, and snappy responsiveness.

The laptop also provides storage options up to a whopping 16TB of NVMe storage, ensuring you have room for large media libraries, extensive software suites, and numerous project files.

Connectivity options on the Pangolin are extensive. You’ll find a range of USB-C and USB-A ports, an SD card reader, HDMI, and more. Plus, the presence of WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 means you can expect reliable wireless performance.

For those who value security and privacy, a hardware killswitch for the camera adds peace of mind. At the same time, encryption support at setup ensures that your data remains locked behind your own personal key.

To top it all off, even with all its power and features, the Pangolin still maintains a respectable battery life of up to six hours. Moreover, if you’re interested in saving a few bucks this holiday season, System76’s ongoing Holiday Sale is a great time to consider upgrading.

The new Pangolin ships with System76’s own Pop!_OS 22.04 LTS or Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. It is available starting at $1,299, offering a tempting blend of style, power, and convenience for both tech enthusiasts and everyday users.

To see more details, check out the full specs at System76’s website.