Fedora & Slimbook Announced a New Intel i7 Linux Ultrabook

Intel i7-12700H and NVIDIA RTX 3050Ti power the new Slimbook 16, additionally optimized for Fedora’s specific hardware configurations.

In an innovative collaboration, the Fedora Project, one of the most popular Linux distributions, and Slimbook, a Spain-based computer manufacturer, have announced the release of a new Intel i7-powered Linux Ultrabook.

This partnership not only brings to the market a high-performance device but also reflects a commitment to supporting open-source development, with a portion of the sales revenue being donated to the GNOME Foundation. Here are the details.

Fedora Slimbook 16

The new ultrabook, a result of the collaboration between Fedora and Slimbook, is powered by an Intel i7-12700H 14-core processor, known for its high performance and energy efficiency, making it a suitable choice for power users who require robust computing capabilities on the go.

The NVIDIA RTX 3050Ti complements the processor, a powerful GPU that ensures smooth graphics rendering and an enhanced visual experience.

Equipped with 16GB (up to 64GB optional) of 3200MHz DDR4 RAM, 500GB SSD NVMe (up to 4TB optional), and a big 16-inch 16:10 (2560x1600px) 90 Hz 3K LTPS antiglare display, this cutting-edge device is a real beast for all lovers of high-performance ultrabooks.

Fedora Slimbook 16 has an 82Wh battery, providing a day-long usage time and an “Infinity touchpad” with hidden buttons to maximize surface area, built-in palm rejection technology while typing, and multi-touch and gesture capability.

Here is the full device’s specification.

CPU Intel Core i7-12700H up to 4,70 GHz

14 Cores, 6 P-Cores, 8 E-Cores, 20 Threads & 24MB Cache GPU NVIDIA RTX 3050Ti 4GB DDR6 2560 CUDA Cores Memory 2 non-soldered DDR4 slots 3200 Mhz 16GB, 32GB or 64GB

(16GB required for Dual Channel operation) Communication WiFi 6 compliant adapter Intel AX 200 up to 2400 Mbps

Bluetooth 5.2 Display 16 Inches 90 Hz LTPS Antiglare 2560 x 1600

Maximum brightness: 400 cd/m2

Contrast ratio: 1500:1 Ports 2 x USB-A 3.2 Gen1

2x USB-C with video output capability

1x HDMI 2.0

1x USB-C 3.2 Gen2 w/video output (DisplayPort 1.4)

1x Thunderbolt 4 w/video output (DisplayPort 1.4a) and PD charge Storage Up to 2 SSD M.2 NVMe drives. Available sizes: 500GB, 1TB, 2TB (up to 4TB total)

1x PCIe x2 + 1x PCIe x4, RAID 0 & 1 capable Camera 1080p Full-HD webcam with stereo microphone Audio 2 Watt stereo speakers Dimensions 355 x 245 x 20mm

However, the thing that makes the difference here is the operating system. It is the first Slimbook laptop that comes preinstalled with Fedora Workstation, rigorously tested, and carefully curated to deliver a high-quality experience.

In other words, with its hardware optimized for Linux, the Fedora Slimbook ultrabook ensures that users can leverage all the capabilities and features of the Fedora operating system without worrying about hardware compatibility issues.

Furthermore, what also makes a strong impression is that 3% of the revenue from each Fedora Slimbook sale will be donated to the GNOME Foundation.

This means that with every purchase, buyers indirectly contribute to the development and sustainability of open-source projects, fostering innovation and ensuring the longevity of the GNOME project.

You can refer to the manufacturer’s website for more detailed information about the laptop. The Fedora press release is here. Fedora Slimbook 16 is available for order, starting at €1799 (around $1900).