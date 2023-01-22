RSS Guard 4.3.0 Brings Massive Performance Improvements

RSS Guard 4.3.0 open source cross-platform RSS feed reader brings users a considerable performance boost for the feed fetching mechanism.

RSS feed readers are valuable tools for staying connected to the world around you while focusing on the digital content that is important to you. They allow you to subscribe to RSS feeds from your favorite websites, blogs, and news outlets, making it easy to keep track of new content as it becomes available.

One such tool is RSS Guard, which has just released its brand new 4.3.0 version, promising significant improvements over previous ones. So, let’s see what has changed.

What’s New in RSS Guard 4.3.0 Feed Reader?

RSS Guard 4.3.0 RSS/ATOM feed reader.

RSS Guard is a free, cross-platform, open-source news aggregator for Windows, Linux, and macOS. Written in C++ and based on Qt, it supports RSS/RDF, Atom, and JSON feeds, displaying them in a convenient, highly customizable, and feature-rich user interface.

The newly released version RSS Guard 4.3.0 is entirely focused on improving performance. In this regard, most of the fetching retrieval mechanism code has been rewritten, resulting in an impressive 800% performance boost, according to the application developer’s testing.

Furthermore, it is reported that in the future, this parallelization approach will be applied to some other portions of the app, specifically for the batched network operations in some app’s plugins such as TT-RSS, Greader, or Gmail, so this is expected to lead to significant productivity gains there as well.

RSS Guard 4.3.0 also has significantly improved speed performance when importing OMPL 2.0 (Outline Processor Markup Language) files. Finally, we’ll add that the application’s Qt 6 version has been bumped to 6.4.2.

For more about all novelties, you can refer to the release notes or visit the app’s GitHub page, where you can download the AppImage file if you don’t want to wait until the latest version hits your favorite distro’s repository.

RSS Guard 4.3.0 is also available as a Flatpak package on Flathub in two varieties – “Full” and “Lite.” So you can install the one that best matches your needs.