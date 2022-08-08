Rescuezilla 2.4 Disk Imaging App Is Here Based on Ubuntu 22.04

Rescuezilla 2.4 upgrades its basis from Ubuntu 21.10 to Ubuntu 22.04 to improve compatibility with modern hardware.

Rescuezilla is a free, easy-to-use hard disk cloning and imaging software based on Ubuntu that boots a live USB. It is a well-known and proven tool in system administrators’ toolboxes.

Rescuezilla is a fork of Redo Backup and Recovery, but more importantly, it is fully compatible with Clonezilla, the other leading free software in this niche. In addition, it can be said that Resceuzilla is similar to Clonezilla but with an added graphical interface (GUI).

The most recent version of this widespread hard disk cloning and imaging software, Rescuezilla 2.4, was released, so let’s look at what’s new.

Rescuezilla 2.4 Highlights

This new release is based on Ubuntu 22.04, includes kernel 5.15, and adds a few features that should pique the interest of many system administrators seeking the ultimate free data recovery solution.

The reason behind the decision to upgrade its software’s basis, Ubuntu 21.10, to the current LTS version 22.04 is mainly related to Ubuntu 22.04’s improved support for new hardware.

Partclone, one of Rescuezilla’s core tools, has been updated to version 0.3.20, and it’s worth noting that it was built from source rather than using the installation package that comes with the distribution by default.

This results from of issues discovered in the installation package while working with Btrfs-formatted partitions. On top of that, the new Partclone version also offers much better compatibility with Redo Backup.

The way the Firefox browser is provided is the next thing that stands out in Rescuezilla 2.4. As we all know, Canonical’s decision to exclusively include Firefox in Ubuntu 22.04 as a Snap package sparked great debate and was met with mixed feelings from users.

Because Firefox as a Snap package is incompatible with Rescuezilla’s build scripts, it is offered here as a regular DEB package installed from the Mozilla Team PPA repository.

Last but not least, we should mention adding the ability to compress images using the bzip2 algorithm. For our readers, we shall state that the BZIP2 algorithm gives up to 15% better compression than GZIP.

This concludes our overview of the newly released Clonezilla 2.4 hard disk cloning and imaging software. You can download the ISO image from the project website, burn it to a USB drive, and use the included tools to back up or restore your data.

You can refer to the official announcement for detailed information about all changes.