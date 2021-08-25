Clonezilla Live 2.7.3 Released with Major Enhancements and Bug Fixes

Clonezilla Live 2.7.3 is here based on Debian Sid. The new version adds support for mounting BitLocker device as image repository.

Clonezilla is a free and open source disk imaging and cloning application which runs from a live CD or live USB drive. It is created for disk partition, disk imaging, and cloning tasks as well as bare metal backup and recovery. It enables you to clone disks and partitions, storing resulting images on a backup storage device of your choice.

Clonezilla is for any IT pro looking for a reliable, cost-effective tool to enable them to image and restore machines quickly and safely.

Clonezilla supports a wide range of file systems, including Ext2, Ext3, Ext4, ReiserFS, Reiser4, XFS, Btrfs, FAT16, FAT32, NTFS of MS Windows, HFS+ of Mac OS, UFS of FreeBSD, NetBSD, and OpenBSD, and VMFS3 and VMFS5 of VMWare ESX. As you can see, Clonezilla can be used on almost any system.

There are three variants of Clonezilla: Clonezilla Live, which is a small bootable Linux distribution for x86/64 based computers, Clonezilla Lite Server, and Clonezilla SE.

Recently, the Clonezilla project published the latest release of Clonezilla Live 2.7.3, so let’s take a look at these changes briefly.

Wht’s New in Clonzilla Live 2.7.3

The new version of Clonezilla Live is in sync with the Debian Sid package database as of Nov 17, 2021. Besides that the Linux kernel has been updated to version 5.10.46.

Other than the Operating System and kernel update, Clonezilla Live 2.7.3 comes with support for mounting BitLocker device as image repository. The ocs-restore-mdisks command now support wildcard for device name, which is a great feature.

You will also notice added mechanism to clean the RAID metadata in disk in the ocs-clean-disk-part-fs command.

In addition to the above changes, the python3-crypto package was removed since it’s not used in Clonezilla Live. Other minor improvements include improved mechanism to expand LVM when -k1 is enabled, the ocs-clean-part-fs is now renamed as ocs-clean-disk-part-fs , and couple of bug fixes.

You can learn more about the technical details in the release notes.

Download Clonezilla Live 2.7.3

You can download Clonezilla Live stable 2.7.3 ISO for amd64, i686-pae, and i686 architectures from the official website.

It is important to mention that all versions of Clonezilla Live support machine with legacy BIOS. If your machine comes with uEFI secure boot enabled, you have to use AMD64 (X86-64) version.