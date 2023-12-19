Qubes OS 4.2.0 Rolls Out with Dom0 Rebased to Fedora 37

Qubes OS 4.2.0 features enhanced SELinux support and upgraded Dom0 and Xen. The Debian template is now based on the “Bookworm” release.

Qubes OS is a Linux-based operating system that provides superior security through isolated virtualization. It turns your computer into multiple virtual machines, each running its own isolated environment.

This design makes spreading malicious software across different system segments incredibly difficult.

Qubes OS 4.2.0

Key Highlights of Qubes OS 4.2.0

The latest release, Qubes OS 4.2.0, introduces several new features, major improvements, and numerous bug fixes:

Upgrade to Fedora 37 : The Dom0, the administrative domain of Qubes, has been upgraded to Fedora 37, enhancing both performance and security.

: The Dom0, the administrative domain of Qubes, has been upgraded to Fedora 37, enhancing both performance and security. Xen 4.17 Integration : The underlying Xen hypervisor has been upgraded to version 4.17, providing better hardware support and stability.

: The underlying Xen hypervisor has been upgraded to version 4.17, providing better hardware support and stability. Improved Templates : The default Debian template has been upgraded to Debian 12, and both Fedora and Debian templates now use Xfce as the default desktop environment instead of GNOME, optimizing resource usage.

: The default Debian template has been upgraded to Debian 12, and both Fedora and Debian templates now use Xfce as the default desktop environment instead of GNOME, optimizing resource usage. SELinux Support : Added SELinux support in Fedora templates, increasing the robustness of security policies.

: Added SELinux support in Fedora templates, increasing the robustness of security policies. GUI Application Overhauls : Several key GUI applications have been rewritten for better performance and usability, including the Applications Menu, Qubes Global Settings, and Qubes Update.

: Several key GUI applications have been rewritten for better performance and usability, including the Applications Menu, Qubes Global Settings, and Qubes Update. Unified Boot Configuration : The “grub.cfg” location has been unified for UEFI and legacy boot, simplifying system configuration.

: The “grub.cfg” location has been unified for UEFI and legacy boot, simplifying system configuration. PipeWire Support and fwupd Integration : New support for PipeWire enhances audio/video handling, while fwupd integration allows seamless firmware updates.

: New support for PipeWire enhances audio/video handling, while fwupd integration allows seamless firmware updates. Automatic Clipboard Clearing : An optional feature for enhanced security, automatically clearing the clipboard to prevent unintended data leaks.

: An optional feature for enhanced security, automatically clearing the clipboard to prevent unintended data leaks. Split GPG Management : Integrated into Qubes Global Settings for better email encryption handling.

: Integrated into Qubes Global Settings for better email encryption handling. New Qrexec Policy Format: The default for Qrexec services, enhancing inter-VM communication security.

Moreover, a new Release Signing Key (RSK) has been introduced to enhance security for Qubes OS 4.2 further. This change was announced earlier in Qubes Canary 032 and is part of a strategy to isolate the build processes of different Qubes OS versions.

The previous release, Qubes 4.1, will continue to receive support until June 18, 2024. Additionally, Whonix templates, supported by the Whonix Project, will adhere to their own version support policy.

You can refer to the release announcement for detailed information about all changes. Qubes OS 4.2 installation images are available in the download section on the project’s website.

However, if you’re really focused on having one of the best online security and choose to use Qubes OS, remember that it needs more powerful hardware because of its design, which uses virtual machines.

This means your computer should have at least 16 GB of RAM and 128 GB of disk space, plus you need to enable and use virtualization to make the most of Qubes OS.