QNX Introduces a Self-Hosted Developer Desktop

QNX has released a self-hosted Developer Desktop for QNX 8.0, featuring an XFCE desktop on Wayland with native compilation support.

QNX, a real-time operating system for embedded systems, has released the initial version of its Self-Hosted Developer Desktop, introducing a native development environment that runs directly on QNX 8.0. The new setup is designed to eliminate the long-standing reliance on cross-compilation by enabling developers to build and test software entirely within QNX.

At the core of the release is a full desktop environment based on XFCE running on Wayland. The desktop is intended to lower the entry barrier for new QNX developers while also simplifying the process of porting existing Linux applications and libraries to QNX 8.0.

The environment comes preloaded with a broad set of development tools, including GCC, Clang, Python, Make, CMake, and Git, as well as a selection of commonly used editors and IDEs such as Geany, Emacs, Neovim, and Vim.

QNX Developer Desktop

Additionally, a web browser, a terminal, and the Thunar file manager are included, along with sample projects covering C, C++, Python, GTK, and OpenGL ES, forming a complete, self-contained workspace for native QNX development.

This initial release is distributed as a QEMU image and is currently supported on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS and 24.04 LTS hosts. With a free QNX license, developers can access the image through QNX Software Center by installing the QNX SDP 8.0 Quick Start Target Image for QEMU.

Finally, while this first release focuses on core functionality, the devs say that the roadmap already includes expanded platform support, with planned QEMU images for Windows and macOS, native images for x86 systems, and a dedicated build for Raspberry Pi.

For more information, see the announcement.

Image credits: QNX