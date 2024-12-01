Xfce 4.20 Pre2 Unveiled: Stable Release Just Around the Corner

Xfce 4.20 Pre2 is out now, gearing up for the stable release on December 15.

The open-source community, especially fans of lightweight desktop environments, has something exciting to look forward to: the Xfce 4.20 pre-release 2 is finally here.

Why is everyone so excited about the final version? The answer is simple: it’s been almost two years since the last 4.18 release, which, in software terms, is practically an eternity. The good news is that we just have to hang tight for two more weeks only—the final stable release is set to arrive on December 15.

Although the developers aren’t giving details of what’s new at this stage, saying, “A detailed sum up of all new features in Xfce 4.20 is planned for the final release,” one thing is certain: Wayland is coming!

That’s right—expect Xfce 4.20 to bring enhanced Wayland support. And I can only say that it was about time.

Xfce 4.20 Pre2 Desktop Environment

Looking back on 2024, it’s certainly another one where “Linux on the desktop” didn’t happen. However, it can earn the title “the year of Wayland,” with nearly all major Linux distros and leading desktop environments rallying around the new display protocol as the future of the Linux desktop experience.

Referring to the development roadmap, it’s great to see that nearly every component of the desktop environment now has solid support for Wayland. Furthermore, the update includes numerous bug fixes, translation updates, and improvements to enhance performance and usability.

But don’t worry—Xfce 4.20 will keep the good old X11 support. While the push towards Wayland is a significant move for future-proofing the desktop, the developers understand that many users still rely on X11 for stability and compatibility.

So, whether you’re eager to try out Wayland or prefer to stick with what you know, Xfce 4.20 has covered you, ensuring everyone can enjoy a seamless experience.

In addition to these technical advances, there’s a bit of visual delight in store. The Xfce 4.20 wallpaper contest recently concluded, showcasing the community’s creative spirit. This year, 18 talented contributors made an impressive 54 submissions, making the selection process particularly competitive.

Interestingly, Xfce 4.20 will ship with four new wallpapers instead of three due to a tie for third place. The winner that will grace your desktop environment in the default installation is:

Xfce 4.20 default wallpaper.

Lastly, I’m sure you are eager to try the new desktop environment. Unfortunately, it’s only available as source code, and no precompiled packages are available. In other words, if you want to give it a spin, you must download the tarballs and compile them yourself. And yes, it’s not a particularly exciting pastime for most users.

But as was mentioned in the beginning, just a little more patience—only two weeks to go. Coincidence or not, December 15 seems to be a lucky date for Xfce; back in 2022, on the exact same day, Xfce 4.18 was released. And that’s if it’s not perfect timing.

For more information, refer to the official announcement.