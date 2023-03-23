Proxmox VE 7.4 Comes with an Updated Virtualization Stack

Based on Debian 11.6, Proxmox Virtual Environment 7.4 comes with Linux kernel 5.15 and a fully-integrated dark theme.

Proxmox VE (Virtual Environment) is an open-source server virtualization management platform. Based on Debian GNU/Linux, Proxmox VE supports a variety of virtualization technologies, including KVM and LXC Linux Containers. In addition, Proxmox VE also supports various storage types, including local storage, networked storage, and software-defined storage solutions.

The platform is often used in data centers and other large-scale IT enterprise environments where server virtualization is critical for efficient resource utilization and management. However, due to its ease of use and flexibility, it is also suitable for smaller-scale deployments, such as home labs and small businesses.

Today, Proxmox Server Solutions GmbH released a new version of its server virtualization management platform, Proxmox VE 7.4, so let’s check what’s new.

Proxmox VE 7.4 Highlights

Proxmox VE 7.4 web-based graphical user interface (GUI).

Although Proxmox VE 7.4 is based on Debian 11.6, which default ships with Linux kernel 5.10, it uses a newer, long-term-supported Linux kernel 5.15.

However, you can also install the most up-to-date version of the Linux kernel 6.2, offering support for the current features of the latest hardware. Log into the shell, type “ apt install pve-kernel-6.2 ,” then reboot the system to activate the new kernel.

Proxmox VE 7.4 has a completely updated virtualization stack, including QEMU 7.2, LXC 5.0.2, and the ZFS 2.1.9 logical volume manager. In addition, for new installations, the platform supports Ceph Quincy 17.2.5 as the default or Ceph Pacific 16.2.11.

Need to know what Ceph is? We will explain right away. It is an enterprise-ready software-defined storage (SDS) system designed to address both small and big data centers’ object, block, and file storage needs.

The last notable innovation in this release is entirely aesthetic and aimed at lovers of dark shades. Namely that the web administration interface now has a fully integrated “Proxmox Dark” theme variant based on the Crisp light theme.

Proxmox Dark theme.

The CSS media feature “prefers-color-scheme” determines whether a user prefers light or dark color schemes. In other words, if your system is configured to use a dark theme, “Proxmox Dark” will be applied by default. Of course, users can switch between the color schemes manually in the web interface as well.

Finally, we will note a few more things in this release. First, task logs can now be downloaded as text files directly from the GUI, making further examination easier.

Also, by selecting the appropriate sort order, VMs or containers can now be sorted by their names or by VMID. And last but not least, by adding a CRM command, Proxmox VE 7.4 allows an online node to be switched manually into maintenance without a reboot.

For a complete list of changes, view the release notes.

Download

The Proxmox VE 7.4 installation medium is a complete operating system. It includes everything you need to install and run Proxmox quickly. In addition, the ISO contains the full feature set and is freely available for download from the project’s website.

You can also check out the Proxmox community forum for help if you face any issues.