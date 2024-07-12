Incus 6.3 Container & Virtual Machine Manager Released

Incus 6.3 rolls out with initial support for running OCI application containers, new VM options, live migration improvements, and more.

Over a month after the previous 6.2 release, Incus, an open-source container and virtual machine manager, has just released its latest update, Incus 6.3.

For those unfamiliar, the project emerged in response to Canonical’s increased control over LXD, aiming to provide an open-source alternative that remains under the stewardship of the original LXD community.

This version introduces exciting new features, primarily focusing on initial support for OCI (Open Container Initiative) application containers, marking a significant milestone for the platform.

Incus 6.3 Highlights

For the first time, Incus users can use Docker/OCI images directly within the Incus environment. This integration allows application containers to operate alongside traditional system containers and virtual machines, providing a seamless and efficient user experience.

Let me tell you—this is a game-changer. While this feature is still in its early stages, it allows users to access application container registries like Docker Hub, retrieve images, and convert them for Incus compatibility.

Moreover, Incus 6.3 also introduces a solution to the platform’s live migration challenges within clusters. The new release computes a common set of CPU flags across servers to prevent crashes during migrations, ensuring smoother operations in diverse hardware environments.

Incus 6.3 Web Management UI

Apart from the above mentioned, the new release also includes:

Filesystem Flexibility: New configurations for "io.bus" and "io.cache" enhance how filesystems are handled, offering users more control over performance and caching behaviors.

Incus Top Command Upgrades: Building on improvements from Incus 6.2, the incus top command now supports remote server operations and clustered environments more effectively.

Unified Image Management: The incus-simplestreams tool has been updated to support unified images, simplifying the management of server images.

Completion of libovsdb Transition: Incus has transitioned to using a native OVSDB client, eliminating the need for OVS/OVN command-line tools and improving interaction with OVN through persistent database connections.

Users are encouraged to try out these new features by visiting the Incus online platform, which provides a hands-on experience with the latest version.

Visit the release announcement or the full changelog for more information about all changes in the Incus 6.3 container and virtual machine manager.