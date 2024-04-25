Proxmox VE 8.2 Launches with Enhanced Migration Tools

Five months after its previous 8.1 release, Proxmox, a comprehensive server virtualization platform designed to handle both container-based and virtual machine technology using tools like QEMU for virtualization and LXC for containers, released its latest iteration, Proxmox VE 8.2, bringing a suite of new features and updates that enhance its functionality and user experience.

With this update, Built on the robust foundations of Debian 12.5 and powered by the latest stable Linux kernel 6.8, users benefit from the latest versions of these tools, including QEMU 8.1.5 and LXC 6.0.0. Additionally, Proxmox continues to support cutting-edge file systems and storage solutions with updates like ZFS 2.2.3 and the integration of Ceph technology for scalable storage.

Proxmox VE 8.2

One of the highlights of this release is the new import wizard, a feature designed to simplify the migration of virtual machines. With it, users can now directly migrate guests from other hypervisors with a first-ready implementation, including VMware ESXi, using their public APIs.

This means you can move virtual machines to Proxmox VE while they are still running, with their data continuing to be imported into the background. This seamless transition is crucial for maintaining uptime and service continuity.

Proxmox VE 8.2 also rolls out support for automated and unattended installations, which is a boon for system administrators looking to streamline their workflows.

The installation process has been simplified with a tool that prepares a Proxmox VE ISO for automated installation. It pulls all necessary settings from an answer file, which can be included directly in the ISO, provided via a USB flash drive, or accessed over a network.

Another advanced feature introduced in this version is backup fleecing. When backing up a running virtual machine, the speed of the backup target can affect guest IO operations.

The fleecing method mitigates this impact by using fast local storage as a buffer. This approach is particularly beneficial for IO-heavy guests where backing up to a remote server over a slow network connection might be necessary.

In addition to these features, Proxmox VE 8.2 is taking steps towards modernizing its firewall with a new implementation based on nftables. Written in Rust, this new firewall will eventually replace the current iptables-based system.

Currently available as a technology preview, this new implementation needs to be enabled manually but promises improved robustness and the resolution of long-standing issues.

For those upgrading from Proxmox VE 7.4, the transition to 8.2 is designed to be seamless, ensuring that users can upgrade without major disruptions.

Check out the announcement or release notes for a complete Proxmox Virtual Environment 8.2 change list. The installation ISO images are available for download from the project’s website.