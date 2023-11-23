Proxmox VE 8.1 Introduces Secure Boot Compatibility

Proxmox VE 8.1 debuts with Debian 12.2 base, Linux kernel 6.5, QEMU 8.1.2, and LXC 5.0.2, enhancing virtual environments.

Proxmox VE (Virtual Environment) is an open-source virtualization platform for managing virtual machines and containers. It provides a comprehensive solution for both virtualized data centers and cloud infrastructure.

Built on top of Debian, it integrates key technologies such as kernel-based virtual machine (KVM) for virtual machines and Linux containers (LXC) for lightweight container-based virtualization.

Five months after the release of the previous 8.0 version, Proxmox 8.1 is here, so let’s see what’s new.

Proxmox VE 8.1 Highlights

Proxmox Virtual Environment 8.1 Administration Web Interface

Proxmox VE 8.1 comes based on Debian 12.2 (Bookworm) but relies on Linux kernel 6.5 as the new stable default. This release also includes updates to QEMU 8.1.2, LXC 5.0.2, and ZFS 2.2.0, along with Ceph Reef 18.2.0 and Ceph Quincy 17.2.7.

The added Secure Boot support is a notable enhancement, ensuring a more secure boot process. Proxmox VE now includes a signed shim bootloader, recognized by most hardware UEFI implementations.

This feature extends to the installer, facilitating installations in Secure Boot-enabled environments. For existing installations, transitioning to Secure Boot is possible without reinstallation, with guidance in Proxmox documentation.

Moreover, Proxmox VE’s Software-Defined Network (SDN) stack has progressed from experimental to fully supported. It includes new features like the automatic DHCP IP address management plugin and enhanced DHCP lease management through the web UI.

Introducing a more flexible notification system is another striking feature in this release. Users can now route notifications via local Postfix MTA and authenticated SMTP or Gotify instances. This system uses matcher-based rules to determine notification recipients and the nature of events they receive.

The platform offers a user-friendly web interface, making it accessible for beginners and experienced system administrators. In light of this, Proxmox VE 8.1 brings improvements, including more efficient bulk actions, enhanced guest filtering, and streamlined kernel reporting.

We’ll also not fail to mention that the backup and restore system sees notable improvements, including configurable notification modes and enhanced handling of backups with master keys. On top of that, the vma CLI tool has been refined for more targeted backup management.

Finally, the new release incorporates the latest QEMU version and enhances clipboard support in the VNC console. It also addresses various issues, including VM crash prevention during backup and improved handling of VM templates with TPM.

Check out the announcement or release notes for a complete list of Proxmox Virtual Environment 8.1 changes. The installation ISO images are freely available for download from the project’s website.