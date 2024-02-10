Debian 12.5 Update Rolls Out with Key Security Patches

Stable Debian 12 (Bookworm) is getting its fifth update, shipping with 42 security updates and 68 bug fixes. Upgrade now!

Exactly two months after the previous 12.4 update, the Debian project announces the immediate availability of Debian 12.5, the fifth update of its stable “Bookworm” series.

This newest release consists primarily of bug fixes and security patches. This is because Debian’s minor releases are focused solely on system stability rather than adding new features.

Users can seamlessly update their packages to the latest versions through any up-to-date Debian mirror, ensuring their systems are fortified against the latest discovered vulnerabilities.

Debian 12.5

Debian 12.5 introduces important corrections across a wide array of packages, from Apktool, which now prevents arbitrary file writes, to the Linux kernel, which has been updated to a new upstream stable release.

The more notable packages receiving bug fixes in this release are cryptsetup, dpkg, FileZilla, MariaDB, nextcloud-desktop, PipeWire, Pluma, Postfix, QEMU, tzdata, systemd, usbutils, and Xen.

Moreover, the Debian installer has received significant updates to incorporate all fixes in this point release, ensuring that new installations benefit from these enhancements.

Please remember that this update includes no new versions of the “Bookworm” release but only brings bug and security fixes to some packages. So, if you’re already using it, you must run the command below to upgrade your system to the most recent stable Debian 12.5 release.

sudo apt update && sudo apt upgrade

For in-depth information on all changes, refer to the release announcement. A comprehensive list of all packages that have received updates is available here.

Lastly, if you’re still using Debian 11 (Bullseye), now labeled ‘oldstable,’ you should know it just got an update to v11.9, which fixes 70 bugs and includes 92 security updates for client-side software like Firefox ESR, Thunderbird, Chromium, LibreOffice, and GIMP, among others.

Debian 11.9

This refreshed release also addresses security vulnerabilities in system components and server-side software such as Exim, Postfix, GRUB2, Xorg, OpenJDK, PostgreSQL, Curl, and OpenSSH. It’s strongly recommended that you upgrade to Debian 11.9 immediately.

However, if you want to move from Debian 11 (Bullseye) to Debian 12 (Bookworm), check out our easy-to-follow guide to make the transition as smooth as possible.