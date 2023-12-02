Proxmox Backup Server 3.1 Brings Secure Boot Compatibility

Proxmox Backup Server 3.1 Brings Secure Boot Compatibility

Based on Debian 12.2 “Bookworm,” Proxmox Backup Server 3.1 ships with secure boot and local sync jobs support.

Proxmox Backup Server is an enterprise-grade backup solution designed to back up and restore virtual machines, containers, and physical hosts. It’s part of the Proxmox suite, including Proxmox Virtual Environment for virtualization management.

One of its standout features is the easy-to-use, web-based interface for managing backup and restore processes.

Recently, Proxmox Server Solutions GmbH released a new version of its backup management platform, Proxmox Backup Server 3.1, so let’s check what’s new.

Key Upgrades in Proxmox Backup Server 3.1

Proxmox Backup Server 3.1 Web UI
Proxmox Backup Server 3.1 Web UI

The latest release, Proxmox Backup Server 3.1, is based on Debian 12.2 “Bookworm” and utilizes the Linux kernel 6.5, includes ZFS 2.2.0, and integrates essential fixes regarding data corruption bugs from the ZFS 2.2.2 version.

One of the headline features is the support for Secure Boot, aligning with Proxmox Virtual Environment’s security standards. This enhancement ensures that only software with a verified digital signature can initiate the boot process, thereby heightening security.

The inclusion of a signed shim bootloader, trusted by most UEFI implementations, enables installation in Secure Boot-enabled environments and allows current installations to switch to Secure Boot without needing a fresh installation.

Another significant addition is the support for local sync jobs. This feature facilitates the synchronization of backups between local data stores, expanding the flexibility of the backup process. Now, synchronization is not limited to remote Proxmox Backup Server instances but also includes local data stores.

This version’s Proxmox Tape Backup system sees improved compatibility with LTO 9 tapes and specific tape libraries, enhancing its practicality and reach.

Furthermore, the web interface now includes Croatian and Georgian languages, alongside improvements in other translations, thanks to the active Proxmox community.

Lastly, Proxmox Backup Server 3.1 is designed to integrate effortlessly into the Proxmox Virtual Environment. Users can easily add storage for the Proxmox Backup Server as a new storage backup target in Proxmox VE.

For a complete list of changes, check out the release announcement or find all in-depth details in the release notes.

If you already use Proxmox Backup Server, upgrade to the latest 3.1 release is possible via the APT command.

Bobby Borisov
Bobby Borisov

Bobby, an editor-in-chief at Linuxiac, is a Linux professional with over 20 years of experience. With a strong focus on Linux and open-source software, he has worked as a Senior Linux System Administrator, Software Developer, and DevOps Engineer for small and large multinational companies.

Think You're an Ubuntu Expert? Let's Find Out!

Put your knowledge to the test in our lightning-fast Ubuntu quiz!
Ten questions to challenge yourself to see if you're a Linux legend or just a penguin in the making.

1 / 10

Ubuntu is an ancient African word that means:

2 / 10

Who is the Ubuntu's founder?

3 / 10

What year was the first official Ubuntu release?

4 / 10

What does the Ubuntu logo symbolize?

5 / 10

What package format does Ubuntu use for installing software?

6 / 10

When are Ubuntu's LTS versions released?

7 / 10

What is Unity?

8 / 10

What are Ubuntu versions named after?

9 / 10

What's Ubuntu Core?

10 / 10

Which Ubuntu version is Snap introduced?

The average score is 67%

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *