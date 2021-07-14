Proxmox Backup Server 2.0 Released, Based on Debian 11

Proxmox Backup Server 2.0 comes with Single Sign-On support, the newer Linux kernel 5.11, and including OpenZFS 2.0.

Proxmox Backup Server is free and open source enterprise backup solution for backing up and restoring virtual machines, containers, and physical hosts. It is specially optimized for the virtualization platform Proxmox Virtual Environment and allows you to backup your data securely, even between remote sites.

Proxmox Backup Server is a bare-metal solution based on Debian, with some extended features, such as out-of-the-box ZFS file system support. It supports incremental backups, data deduplication, Zstandard compression and authenticated encryption. Proxmox Backup Server is the missing piece of the puzzle for creating a complete open source enterprise-level virtualization environment.

Proxmox Backup uses a client-server model. The client tool works on most modern Linux distros and includes management tools and a web-based GUI. Administrators can manage the system via a Web browser or a CLI. Once you configure the backup schedule, you can be sure that data will not be lost in case of storage media failure.

What’s New in Proxmox Backup Server 2.0

The new version of Proxmox Backup Server 2.0 is based on a new major version of Debian 11 “Bullseye”, but using the newer Linux kernel 5.11, and including OpenZFS 2.0.

Proxmox Tape Backup

Proxmox tape backup, which was released as a technology preview in Proxmox Backup Server 1.1, is now stable, providing an easy way to copy datastore content to tapes.

Single Sign-On (SSO)

Support for the open protocol standard OpenID Connect, providing Single Sign-On (SSO). It is possible to integrate external authorization servers, either using existing public services or your own identity and access management solution, for example, Keycloak or LemonLDAP::NG.

Let’s Encrypt

Full integration of Let’s Encrypt/ACME in the back and front end, with stand-alone and DNS plugins available. This enables administrators to easily create and deploy valid and trusted certificates for their domains with the Let’s Encrypt certificate authority.

Repositories Management

Proxmox Backup Server 2.0 comes with management of APT repositories via GUI. The new ‘Repositories’ panel shows an in-depth status report, as well as a list of all configured repositories. The new panel provides an overview of all package repository configurations, warns about potential misconfigurations, and allows users to enable and disable a repository.

Single File-Restore Support

Single file-restore support for VMs that use ZFS or LVM internally. The unified, single-file restore has been extended to support restoring files from LVM volumes and ZFS zpools that are contained within a VM archive. This functionality is accessible from the Proxmox Virtual Environment GUI.

Other Improvements in Proxmox Backup Server 2.0

Proxmox Backup Server 2.0 add support for setting a HTTP Proxy for package updates and subscription check requests. In addition, the Proxmox installer now has improved ISO detection. Now it can automatically detect HiDPI screens and increase console font and GUI scaling accordingly. ExtJS JavaScript framework was also updated to the latest GPL release 7.0.

Download Proxmox Backup Server 2.0

Proxmox Backup Server 2.0 is now available for download. The downloadable ISO image can be installed on bare-metal or in a virtual machine on all leading virtualization platforms.

The installation medium is a complete operation system. It including everything you need to install and run Proxmox Backup Server 2.0 in only a few minutes.