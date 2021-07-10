Proxmox VE 7 Has Been Released, Based on the Latest Debian 11

Proxmox VE 7 is based on upcoming Debian 11 “Bullseye” but using a Linux kernel 5.11, and includes QEMU 6.0, LXC 4.0, and OpenZFS 2.0.4.

Proxmox VE (Virtual Environment) is a complete open-source platform for all-inclusive enterprise virtualization. It tightly integrates KVM hypervisor and LXC containers, software-defined storage and networking functionality on a single platform. Proxmox VE easily manages high availability clusters and disaster recovery tools with the built-in web management interface.

The Proxmox VE has a monolithic system that provides three major functionalities of computing, network, and storage in a single package. It offers both command line and graphical user interface to control, deploy, monitor, and manage containers and virtual machines.

What’s New in Proxmox VE 7

Proxmox VE 7 is based on upcoming Debian 11 “Bullseye” but using a Linux kernel 5.11, and includes QEMU 6.0, LXC 4.0, and OpenZFS 2.0.4.

New installations will see a warning about a missing subscription. So the best way to get started is to upload your subscription key. The warning then disappears and you are ready to go.

The installer environment has been reworked on many places. It now also includes the support of Btrfs file system as installation target. For now, Btrfs is still a technology preview. In addition, the installer now automatically detects HiDPI screens, and increases the console font and GUI scaling accordingly.

Proxmox VE 7 includes a new panel for the management of Repositories. It provides a single place to see all the package repository configuration and warns about potential misconfiguration. Users can enable and disable repositories as needed, and add the standard repositories provided by Proxmox.

You can now download ISO images directly to your ISO storage by providing the download URL. Also provide the SHA256 checksum of the ISO, so that the file integrity will be checked after the download will be finished.

Single Sign-On (SSO) is now possible with OpenID Connect. It allows clients to verify the identity of the user based on the authentication performed by an external authorization server. Also, a newly added permission ‘Pool.Audit’ allows users to see pools, but not to change them.

Regarding containers, LXC 4.0 has full support for cgroups v2, a mechanism for hierarchical organization of processes and allocation of system resources. A pure cgroup v2 layout is the default for Promox VE 7.

The new defaul in Proxmox VE 7 is Ceph 16.2 Pacific. Ceph is a distributed object store and file system designed to provide excellent performance, reliability and scalability. For easier migration, Ceph 15.2 Octopus is still an option.

Download Proxmox VE

The installation medium is a complete operation system. It including everything you need to install and run Proxmox VE in only a few minutes. The ISO contains the complete feature-set and it is available for download from the project’s website.

If you faced any issues, you can also check out the Proxmox community forum for help.