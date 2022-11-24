Proxmox 7.3 Brings Initial Support for Cluster Resource Scheduling

Based on Debian 11.5, Proxmox 7.3 Virtual Environment comes with Ceph Quincy support, initial CRS support, and tags for virtual guests.

Proxmox VE (Virtual Environment) is an open-source server management platform for enterprise virtualization. It combines the KVM hypervisor, Linux Containers (LXC), software-defined storage, and networking features on a single platform.

Proxmox Server Solutions GmbH recently released version 7.3 of its server virtualization management platform, Proxmox Virtual Environment, so let’s check what’s new.

Proxmox 7.3 Highlights

Proxmox 7.3 Virtual Environment

Proxmox 7.3 Virtual Environment is based on the latest Debian 11.5 (Bullseye) combined with leading open-source technologies for virtual environments and storage solutions. This includes LXC 5.0, QEMU 7.1, Ceph Quincy 17.2.5, Ceph Pacific 16.2.10, and ZFS 2.1.6.

Although Proxmox 7.3 is based on Debian 11.5, which by default ships with kernel 5.10, it uses the newer Linux kernel versions 5.15 or 5.19.

This release received Initial support for a Cluster Resource Scheduler (CRS). In addition, it integrated the TOPSIS method, a multi-criteria decision-making analysis, to identify the most suitable alternative target node.

This means when the new scheduler mode “Static Load” is used, the TOPSIS tool uses the HA resource’s “total RAM” and “vCPU” properties to determine which node in the cluster to start the HA resource on.

Another significant feature in this release is support for Ceph Quincy 17.2.5 as default and Ceph Pacific 16.2.10. Furthermore, users can choose the preferred Ceph version throughout the installation process.

For the uninitiated, Ceph is an enterprise-ready software-defined storage (SDS) system designed to address the object, block, and file storage needs of both small and big data centers.

The last new Proxmox 7.3’s feature we’ll cover is the ability to add tags to virtual guests. In other words, administrators can now gain an even better overview and ease administrative tasks by tagging virtual guests in the web interface, for example, by differentiating between ‘production’ and ‘testing’ VMs.

Last but not least, Proxmox 7.3 included many bug fixes and improvements in many places. For a complete list of changes, view the release notes.

Download

The Proxmox 7.3 installation medium is a complete operating system. It includes everything you need to install and run Proxmox in only a few minutes. The ISO contains the full feature set and is available for download from the project’s website.

You can also check out the Proxmox community forum for help if you face any issues.