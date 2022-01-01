Pinta 2.0 Drawing App Comes Ported to GTK 3 and .NET 6

Now seemingly very stable, Pinta 2.0 is well on its way to becoming one of Linux’s favorite painting and editing applications out there.

Pinta is a free cross-platform graphics editor, that means you can install it on Windows, macOS, or Linux. It is a hassle-free tool for all Linux users who do not want to struggle through documentation to master a more complicated graphics tool.

The app is a perfect match for Viewers & Editors in the Design & Photo category. It puts all the common graphic editing and design tools at your disposal: paintbrush, paint can, cloning stamp, gradient, different selection types, etc.

The Pinta development team have released Pinta 2.0 with a bunch of new features and minor improvements. That said, let’s quickly take a look at what’s new.

Pinta 2.0 Highlights

We start with the fact that Pinta now has been ported to GTK 3 and .NET 6. What’s that mean? Above all, the GTK3 themes are now be supported. As you know, GTK3 has features such as Wayland support, touch input, high-DPI, adaptive UIs, and client-side decorations. Therefore, all of them are now supported in Pinta 2.0.

On top of that the platform-native file dialogs are now used and the text tool has been switched to use the standard GTK font chooser widget. In addition, the “Open Recent” menu item was deprecated in GTK3 and has been removed, but similar functionality is available in the file dialog’s “Recent” section.

We can’t fail to mention that “Tools” now save their settings for the next time Pinta is opened, which is a very useful feature. In addition to, the primary and secondary palette colors are now saved in the application settings.

Last but not least, Pinta 2.0 comes with added a status bar widget containing the position / selection information, zoom, and the color palette.

Of course, the new version also contains several bug fixes. For more information about all changes in Pinta 2.0, you can refer to the official announcement.

Install

You can download the latest version from the project’s official website.

Ubuntu users are able to install Pinta by using the official PPA repository. Just type the commands shown below.

sudo add-apt-repository ppa:pinta-maintainers/pinta-stable sudo apt-get update sudo apt-get install pinta

Other Linux users can also install the latest Pinta paint and image editing tool version directly from Flathub.

flatpak install flathub com.github.PintaProject.Pinta

Next just run the app: