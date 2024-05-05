Gimp 2.10.38: The Last Stable Update before the 3.0 Release

The GIMP team just announced the release of GIMP 2.10.38, which may be the final stable release in the 2.X series. This latest version introduces important improvements, including enhanced support for tablets on Windows and a series of backports from GTK3, addressing long-standing user requests.

GIMP 2.10.38 Highlights

GIMP 2.10.38

Before this update, GIMP users on Windows could only use tablets with WinTab drivers, leading to numerous issues such as unresponsive buttons and inconsistent pressure sensitivity. GIMP 2.10.38 changes this, introducing support for the more modern Windows Ink drivers has been integrated by backporting from GTK3 to GTK2.

This allows users to choose between WinTab and Windows Ink in the GIMP preferences, potentially smoothing out many of the previous issues with tablet connectivity.

In addition, the new release includes adjustments to the Print Dialog size and fixes for pop-up dialogs that previously appeared behind other windows. Such enhancements are part of several quality-of-life improvements that make this version more stable and user-friendly, particularly for Windows users.

Of course, GIMP 2.10.38 also addresses several critical bugs. This includes a fix for crashes linked to a change in GLib 2.80 during the application’s closing sequence and another bug that affected the selection tool in tiny areas. These fixes are part of a broader effort to enhance the stability of GIMP as it prepares to transition fully to version 3.0.

While GIMP 2.10.38 brings some important enhancements, particularly to Windows users, the focus is shifting towards the much-anticipated GIMP 3.0 release. The upcoming version promises significant updates, including API changes and continued bug fixes, with a release candidate expected soon.

Refer to the official announcement for a complete list of all novelties in the new version. Linux users who wish to take advantage of it can do so now by installing it from Flathub.