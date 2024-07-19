Immich Introduces Licensing in the Latest Update

Immich 1.109 now features 'My Immich' URL forwarder & license purchases to support future development. Check it out!
In its latest software update, 1.109, Immich, an open-source self-hosted photo and video backup solution, has introduced a significant new way for users to support its ongoing development and maintenance. Here’s what it’s all about.

Immich announced two types of licenses as part of this new release: a Server License and an Individual License. The Server License, priced at $99.99, covers all users on a single server, making it ideal for larger setups.

On the other hand, the Individual License, available for $24.99, is designed for users who prefer flexibility, allowing them to use the license across any server they choose.

Introducing these licenses follows the Immich team’s full-time commitment to the project under the new partnership with FUTO.

In light of this, we need to emphasize a crucial point! Immich remains free and open source, just like before. The licenses are simply there to help support the project, and not having them doesn’t limit any functionality or feature of the application at all.

But of course, Immich 1.109 is not just about licensing. It also brings important technical improvements, including a notable fix for generating thumbnails for iOS18 HEIC files and motion photos for Pixel 6, 7, and 8 devices.

Moreover, to further aid users, Immich introduced the “My Immich” URL forwarder (https://my.immich.app), a new feature designed to simplify how users access their server-specific settings and pages.

This proxy mechanism stores the instance URL client-side on the first visit and facilitates easy navigation on subsequent visits, enhancing the user interface for managing personal settings.

The changelog provides detailed information about all the novelties and improvements that Immich 1.109 brings.

