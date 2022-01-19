ONLYOFFICE 7.0 Brings Online Forms and Big Updates for All Editors

Fillable forms, password protection, and version history in spreadsheets are just some of the new features in this ONLYOFFICE 7.0 release.

ONLYOFFICE is a free cross-platform business-class productivity platform designed for internal team collaboration. It’s unique in that it includes document, spreadsheet, and presentation editors in a single desktop app.

This open-source Office alternative works with the most popular file formats including DOCX, ODT, XLSX, ODS, CSV, PPTX, and ODP, and is free to use on Linux, Windows, and Mac platforms. In addition, ONLYOFFICE can be integrated with popular sync and share apps, such as ownCloud, Nextcloud, and Seafile.

Recently, a new version ONLYOFFICE 7.0 was announced by the team. With that said, let’s quickly take a look at what’s new.

ONLYOFFICE 7.0 Highlights

Starting from version 7.0, you can create fillable forms online from scratch and share them for collaborative editing. This brand-new functionality allows you to add different types of controls like text fields, check boxes, radio buttons, and dropdowns, and change their properties.

On top of that, you can export forms to PDF or save them in the native view-form format to enable filling out in a browser.

The Spreadsheet Editor comes with features to protect the structure and content of your XLSX file. You can set a password on the entire spreadsheet, workbook, or even a separate sheet. In addition, you can hide formulas to keep them private.

Among other things, the ONLYOFFICE 7.0 Spreadsheet Editor allows you to lock cells, shapes, and text in a spreadsheet. That means that you can enable editing only in specified ranges.

The ONLYOFFICE 7.0 Presentation Editor makes it easier to add and edit transitions on your slides. Now you can work with transitions in your presentations using a separate tab. Everything you need can be found now in one place — on the newly added Transitions tab on the top toolbar.

On top of that, you can download all slides in a presentation as separate PNG or JPG images.

The new version of this free office suite now allows you to collaborate more conveniently. The Spreadsheet Editor now comes with the version history feature so that users can navigate through their previous drafts and restore them if necessary. In addition, you can see where other users work with color indicators for selected cells.

Among other noteworthy changes, this release comes with support for dark mode including a dark background canvas.

This feature prevents eye strain and improves readability in half-light environments. When the mode is on, a light color text is presented against a dark screen, which significantly reduces the light emitted by devices.

Last but not least, ONLYOFFICE 7.0 comes with support for query tables. A query table allows you to prepare data for reporting and analysis by combining data from one or more tables in a spreadsheet. Now you can open spreadsheets with query tables and save them without losing any data.

Download

The desktop version of ONLYOFFICE 7.0 is available for download for Linux users as DEB, RPM, and Docker image. Self-hosted version is also already available for download. Snap will be released a bit later.