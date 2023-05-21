Nyxt 3.0 Browser Is Here After Two Years of Development

Packed with exciting new features targeted at advanced users, Nyxt 3.0 keyboard-driven browser hit the streets. Here’s what’s new!

Nyxt is a one-of-a-kind beast. Proclaimed itself as “the hacker’s browser,” heavily inspired by Emacs and Vim, Nyxt offers a user experience unlike anything you’ve seen before.

Designed to enhance productivity and efficiency for advanced users who prefer navigating the web using keyboard shortcuts and commands, you won’t find any of the typical Firefox or Chrome-like experiences here.

Recently, after nearly two years of heavy development, the final stable version of Nyxt 3.0 is here. So, let’s see what’s new.

Nyxt 3.0 Highlights

Nyxt 3.0 Browser

We’ll start with the fact that Nyxt is now offered as a Flatpak app. Unfortunately, the browser is not yet available on Flathub, but the Flatpak version can be downloaded and installed from the project’s GitHub page.

A new “migration-guide” command has been added to assist users in migrating their configuration across major browser versions. So, when a starting mistake occurs, migration suggestions are automatically generated.

Let’s move on to Nyxt buffers, which you might consider an alternative to browser tabs. The main thing is that in Nyxt 3.0, the buffer design has been completely revamped for better readability and aesthetics. On top of that, users can also change the status buffer placement now.

In addition, the browser now restores the session automatically on startup, and the major version number is now appended to the auto-config file. This means that when you upgrade Nyxt to a new major version, the old auto-configuration will be overwritten.

Finally, we can’t help but note that the Nyxt 3.0 browser brings its prediction capabilities to a new level. In other words, it can now automatically guess your following command and display it in the execute-command menu. Furthermore, the browser now comes with most help pages, including the manual, which is more readable and interactive.

Of course, tons of minor improvements and bug fixes exist across the entire new release, so that you can find more information about them in the official announcement.

With its emphasis on speed, flexibility, and accessibility, Nyxt 3.0 aims to cater to keyboard enthusiasts and individuals seeking a more streamlined and efficient web browsing experience. So why not give it a try?