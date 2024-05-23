Vertical Tabs and Tab Grouping Are Coming to Firefox

Mozilla unveils its plans for Firefox, including vertical tabs, tab grouping, faster browsing, enhanced privacy, and more.

Mozilla’s Community Manager, signing just as Jon, has announced a series of significant updates to the Firefox browser, focusing on user-requested features, enhanced privacy measures, and performance improvements.

These changes, expected over the next year, aim to make the browser faster, more efficient, more intuitive, and more secure for its users. Here they are.

User-Requested Features

Perhaps most impressive among them are the much anticipated and long-requested features regarding Tab Grouping and Vertical Tabs, which will help users manage multiple tabs more efficiently, even if they are hundreds.

A redesigned Sidebar is also on the map to provide quick access to frequently used tools and sites. Moreover, a new Profile Management system will allow users to easily separate their browsing for work, school, and personal use.

Additionally, Firefox will offer customizable wallpapers for new tabs, allowing users to personalize the browser with photography, colors, and abstract designs. Streamlined menus are also on the agenda, designed to reduce visual clutter and prioritize essential user actions, making navigation quicker and more straightforward.

Speed, Performance, and Compatibility

Mozilla will continue to prioritize Firefox’s speed and responsiveness. Upcoming versions will feature faster page loads and startup times, contributing to a smoother browsing experience and better battery conservation on mobile devices.

Firefox has already seen a 20% improvement in responsiveness, as measured by Speedometer 3, a benchmarking tool developed in collaboration with other leading tech companies.

Further, Mozilla is actively participating in the Interop project, which aims to enhance website compatibility across different browsers. This initiative is part of Mozilla’s broader effort to improve the web ecosystem and ensure a seamless user experience regardless of the browser used.

Privacy and Local Data Processing

Mozilla’s upcoming updates also emphasize user privacy. Firefox is designed to perform many functions locally, like translation and PDF editing, on the user’s device rather than processing data on remote servers.

Mozilla also explores using local, on-device AI to provide new functionalities while maintaining privacy. An upcoming feature, set to launch next quarter, will use AI to generate alt-text for images in PDFs, enhancing accessibility for visually impaired users and those with learning disabilities.

This feature will process data directly on the user’s device, keeping sensitive information private and secure.

For more detailed information on everything coming to Firefox, visit the announcement.